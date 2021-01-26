Katie Price and her son Harvey have been invited by Network Rail to make an announcement at one of their stations.

During the BBC documentary last night (January 25), Harvey melted the hearts of fans as he impressed them with his train knowledge.

At one point, Katie and Harvey visited their local station as a birthday treat for the 18-year-old.

Katie Price’s son Harvey has been invited to make an announcement at a Network Rail station (Credit: BBC)

Meanwhile, later on, the pair were joined by friend Josh and his mum Janette at Waterloo Station in London.

Harvey was even able to recall the announcement from his favourite train, the South Western Railway.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me: What did viewers say?

Plenty of viewers were amazed by Harvey’s passion for trains, with some even calling for railways to give him a job.

One said: “Hey, @TfL why don’t you let #HarveyPrice record some train announcements? I bet he’d love it. @KatiePrice #KatiePrice #HarveyandMe.”

Harvey was taken to a local station for his birthday (Credit: BBC)

A second added: “Also this is my official petition for Harvey Price to become the announcer on the train lines. @KatiePrice #harveyandme.”

In addition, a third wrote: “South Western trains let Harvey do your train announcements. He likes your trains the best.”

We would be happy to arrange for Harvey to make an announcement at one of the Network Rail managed stations

A fourth said: “Watching Harvey Price and his mate talking trains is the most joyous things I’ve seen in years.”

A fifth tweeted: “Petition for Harvey Price to record all of the TFL train announcements #HarveyandMe.”

The group visited Waterloo Station in London (Credit: BBC)

And Harvey could certainly be on his way to becoming a station announcer.

A spokesperson for Network Rail, who manage 20 of the biggest rail stations in the country, has invited the teen down once the pandemic settles.

Media Relations Manager, Tracey O’Brien, said: “We, Network Rail, would be happy to arrange for Harvey to make an announcement at one of the Network Rail managed stations when it is safe to do so.”

What happened on the BBC documentary?

During last night’s show, fans were left emotional as Katie showed the realities of living with her disabled son.

In addition, the star searched for a residential college for Harvey as he transitions into adulthood.

Petition for Harvey Price to record all of the TFL train announcements #HarveyandMe 🥺 — Natalia Renée (@nataliabed0ya) January 25, 2021

As well as being on the autistic spectrum, Harvey is partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Viewers watching from home praised Katie for raising Harvey on her own.

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end.”

In addition, a second shared: “Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother [she] is. It brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too.”

