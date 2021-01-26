Katie Price: Harvey and Me aired last night and viewers were left emotional over the BBC documentary.

The programme showed the realities of Katie’s life with her 18-year-old disabled son Harvey.

In addition, during the show, the star searched for a residential college for Harvey as he transitions into adulthood.

Harvey is on the autistic spectrum, partially blind and has Prader-Willi syndrome.

Katie Price: Harvey and Me showed the star trying to find her son a residential college (Credit: BBC)

What happened on Katie Price: Harvey and Me?

During the show, Katie expressed her worries about Harvey being away from home without her.

Read more: Katie Price: Harvey and Me on BBC One: Where is his dad Dwight Yorke now?

In addition, the star and Harvey also visited some residential colleges to find the perfect one for his needs.

However, during one visit, Harvey had an anxiety attack after being startled by a loud noise.

Harvey suffered an anxiety attack during a visit (Credit: BBC)

Harvey threw his head back and hit it against a door as Katie calmed the teenager down.

She told him: “Count to 10. It’s alright Harv, chill out. We’ll go somewhere else now. He hates the doors banging.”

Meanwhile, the documentary also showed the incredible bond Katie and Harvey share.

Viewers watching from home were left in tears watching the documentary.

In addition, many praised Katie for being an “incredible” mum to Harvey.

Viewers praised Katie over her bond with Harvey (Credit: BBC)

What did viewers say?

One person said on Twitter: “Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end.”

Katie Price is an absolutely phenomenal mum. Started watching #katiepriceharveyandme and couldn’t stop. Was in tears by the end ❤️ — Lucy (@Luce_Robinson) January 26, 2021

In addition, another wrote: “I work with adults with learning differences and I’ve just watched the @KatiePrice documentary.

Read more: Katie Price and Harvey: Star insists she’ll never put son into care

“I swear I’m in tears, if you’ve ever slated her for her decisions regarding her son, absolute shame on you, she’s doing the best by her son as a mother!”

I work with adults with learning differences and I’ve just watched the @KatiePrice documentary #katiepriceharveyandme and I swear I’m in tears, if you’ve ever slated her for her decisions regarding her son, absolute shame on you, she’s doing the best by her son as a mother! 🙌🏻 — .charlotte. (@LottieLew_) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, one added: “Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother [she] is.

“It brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too.

Absolutely amazing watching what an incredible mother @KatiePrice is, it brought tears to my eyes watching their bond and the love and patience she has, what an absolute sweetheart he is too, fingers crossed for his place at the college 🙏 #HarveyPrice #HarveyAndMe — Cassandra Snowden (@Cassie_Snowden) January 26, 2021

“Fingers crossed for his place at the college.”

Did you watch Katie Price: Harvey and Me? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.