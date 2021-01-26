Ferne McCann has confirmed that she is dating Jack Padgett after rumours that the former TOWIE star has a new boyfriend.

Speaking exclusively to Entertainment Daily, Ferne revealed her happy news.

She said: “It’s early days, but yes I’ve met someone.”

Ferne McCann has spoken for the first time about her new boyfriend (Credit: Splash News)

What did Ferne McCann say about her new boyfriend?

Ferne and model Jack have just returned from a working trip to South Africa.

While they were out there, the couple were seen looking pretty cosy.

It’s early days, but yes I’ve met someone.

And a giggling Ferne is coy when ED! asks about Jack.

Read more: Holly Willoughby weeps as nuns deliver emotional message on This Morning

“It’s early days but I actually knew him five years ago, it’s crazy,” she said.

“I met him nice years ago, I’ve known him for years.

“It’s early days, but yes I’ve met someone.”

She added: “I don’t want to talk any more about him because I just want to see where it goes.

“In lockdown number one I was single and it’s hard to meet someone these days because no one’s going out – do you go to the apps? You can’t meet someone at a bar because you can’t go out and about,” she said.

Ferne will be seen on screen cooking up a storm tonight (Credit: BBC)

Ferne’s perfect date night meal

With the way to a man’s heart through his stomach – and Ferne signed up to appear in Celebrity Best Home Cook – what’s her go-to date night meal?

“I love to cook lots of different dishes,” she said.

“Honestly I love it when all the food is in the middle and you can eat and talk and drink all the way through till you’re ready to go to bed.

“I love to share. So if a guy’s not going to share his food with me then he’s not going to be my guy.”

Celebrity Best Home Cook tears

Ferne revealed she’s nervous about the show, which airs tonight (January 26) and tomorrow on BBC One.

It’ll see Ferne go up against nine other household names to be crowned Celebrity Best Home Cook.

Read more: Met Office predicts ‘significant snowfall’ for parts of the UK

However, she’s worried that a certain “moment” will be shown on the show.

“I’m having nightmares about this,” Ferne revealed.

“I found it really emotional but I think cooking is emotional for some people. I believe that food is a form of love and I poured my heart and soul into this competition and into my dishes.”

Ferne laughed: “I found it emotional and also I was filming for First Time Mum and looking after Sunday so I think I was probably very very tired.”

“To be honest I wear my heart on my sleeve and I’m quite sensitive and it was really intense and a lot of pressure when you put the dishes down to be judged in front of the three judges who are on top of their game, I was on edge. There was definitely tears coming from me.”

One of those judges is Dame Mary Berry, and Ferne admitted she was “star struck” to meet the former Great British Bake Off judge.

“She was amazing. I was in awe of Mary. I’ve seen her on the red carpet and I’ve always been a little bit starstruck. I was excited and I was really nervous – for someone like Mary to judge your dishes was full on but also a privilege.”

It’s ‘now or never’ for Strictly

Another friend Ferne made on set was show host Claudia Winkleman – and Ferne admits she’s about to slide into her DMs and get Claude to put a word in for the next series of Strictly Come Dancing.

“Yes that was definitely my thought process,” she laughed.

“At the end I actually said: ‘Claudia, I’ve always wanted to do Strictly Come Dancing.’

“It was one of those moments in life where I was like, okay Ferne, it’s now or never.

“I’ve always said I’d love to do that show. I did give her a little follow on Twitter and Instagram earlier so maybe I can slide into her DMs to give her a gentle reminder.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ferne (@fernemccann)

Hitting back at ‘holiday’ claims

Speaking about her recent trip to South Africa, Ferne also took the time to hit back at claims that she was out there on holiday and not a work trip.

“For me, I know I was out there for work,” she said.

“I was out there for a month. It was a really exciting project that you’ll hear about in a few months.

“I totally understand why people might have thought that but I followed all the rules and I was extremely safe.

“My grandad’s 90, I totally understand the severity of the situation and I stuck to the South African rules as well, which were actually stricter. Alcohol bans, curfews, you had to wear your mask absolutely everywhere.

“I got to see a beautiful country but I’m happy to be home. Day five into quarantine and so far it’s going well,” she laughed.

“I don’t want to break any rules. I’m literally not stepping off the perimeter of my house.”

Celebrity Best Home Cook is on BBC One tonight (January 26) and tomorrow at 9pm.

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and tell us if you’ll be watching Celebrity Best Home Cook tonight.