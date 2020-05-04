Tom Hardy set 'to narrate Colonel Tom Moore's documentary'

Tom Hardy will reportedly narrate a documentary on Colonel Tom Moore as part of the BBC's VE Day coverage.

The World War II veteran has raised over £30 million for the NHS Charities Together by walking laps of his garden before his 100th birthday on Thursday (April 30).

He will be part of the broadcaster's programming schedule on Friday.

BBC One is set to air VE Day 75: The Announcement Of Victory this week.

A special film focusing on Captain Tom's life will cover his childhood, years in the Armed Forces and his latest fundraising efforts.

Enjoying a day of rest and the opportunity to reflect on a wonderful day celebrating my 100th birthday. So many well wishes and memorable moments the family will always cherish. Thank you all once again!#TomorrowWillBeAGoodDay https://t.co/drElKcks2w — Captain Tom Moore (@captaintommoore) May 1, 2020

According to The Sun newspaper's Bizarre TV column, Tom will provide the voiceover for the documentary.

To mark the veteran's milestone birthday, he received two military flypasts.

Meanwhile, his local postbox had been repainted in the colours of the NHS to mark the occasion.

Queen Elizabeth II honoured the Captain by promoting him to Colonel Tom Moore.

Her personal representative in Bedfordshire, delivered a birthday card to Tom from the monarch.

The Queen's gesture to Colonel Tom

The Royal Family's Twitter account said: "The Queen's personal representative in Bedfordshire, delivered a birthday card to @captaintommoore.

"Today we join people across the UK and around the world in wishing Captain Tom Moore a very happy 100th birthday."

In addition, Tom tweeted: "Just received a rather special birthday card from Her Majesty The Queen @RoyalFamily."

Colonel Tom originally set out to raise £1000 by walking 100 times around his garden in Bedfordshire.

Along with his string of achievements, he's also sitting at the top of the charts with his cover of You’ll Never Walk Alone alongside Michael Ball.

He also has a Pride of Britain award for his incredible fundraising efforts.

