Tom Fletcher has confessed that he’s already gotten into trouble with Strictly Come Dancing 2021 bosses.

The McFly star is one of the stars to be preparing to hit the Strictly dancefloor later this month.

Others joining him include Sara Davies, Nina Wadia and AJ Odudu, with whom Tom shares a famous friend in common.

One of the biggest rules bosses have is that contestants have to keep their role on the show secret until the official announcement.

However, it turns out Tom failed to adhere to the rule – and he blames Big Brother presenter Emma Willis!

Tom Fletcher broke a major Strictly Come Dancing rule

He told The Sun: “Me and AJ told each other we were [doing the show] because we both have a mutual friend. Emma Willis is our mutual friend.

“I think it was Emma told me, and I think Emma probably told her, so you could blame Emma Willis.

“But we were sat next to each other for about an hour and neither of us said anything but I think we both knew that we both knew and we confided in each other.”

Tom went on to confesses that he has dreamed of doing Strictly for a decade.

He said his desire began after watching his bandmate Harry Judd be crowned the winner in 2011.

Things are looking good for Tom too, with Betfair revealing the McFly is favourite to win with odds of 4/1.

Tom’s other bandmates have also been pretty busy on the reality show circuit.

Dougie Poynter was crowned King of the Jungle in 2011.

Frontman Danny Jones also finished fifth on the ITV series Popstar to Operastar.

Who else is part of the line-up this year?

Meanwhile, the 19th series of Strictly will see 15 celebrities take to the ballroom floor.

This year’s line-up consists of Tom Fletcher, AJ Odudu, Katie McGlynn, Robert Webb, John Whaite and Rhys Stevenson.

Sara Davies, Dan Walker, Tilly Ramsay and Greg Wise, will also take to the dancefloor.

Furthermore, Nina Wadia, Rose Ayling-Ellis, Adam Peaty, Judi Love, and Ugo Monye are set to appear.

Former professional Anton Du Beke will also debut on the judging panel when the show returns.

