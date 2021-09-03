The 2021 series of Strictly Come Dancing will be starting very soon and bookies have already revealed the top favourites to win the series.

The likes of Tom Fletcher, Tilly Ramsay, Dan Walker, Katie McGlynn and Judi Love are taking part in this year’s series.

And the celebs may not have taken to the dance floor just yet, but it seems there’s already favourites to take the Glitterball trophy.

Tom is bookies’ current favourite to win Strictly Come Dancing (Credit: BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 odds

According to Betfair, McFly star Tom is favourite to win with odds at 4/1.

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing 2021 bosses issue ‘snogging ban’ for new series

Followed closely is comedian Robert Webb at 5/1, EastEnders star Rose Ayling-Ellis also at 5/1 and BBC Breakfast host Dan at 9/1.

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty is next with odds at 10/1, followed by TV star Rhys Stephenson also at 10/1.

Robert has a good chance of winning, according to bookies (Credit: BBC)

A bit further down we have Gordon Ramsay‘s daughter and TikTok star Tilly, with odds placed at 11/1.

TV presenter AJ Odudu is at 12/1 and former Bake Off winner John Thwaite, ex Coronation Street actress Katie and former rugby player Ugo Monye all have odds of 14/1.

Near the bottom we have Dragons’ Den star Sara Davies at 20/1.

Loose Women‘s Judi is also at 20/1 and actor Greg Wise at 22/1.

Finally, at the bottom is former EastEnders star Nina Wadia with odds placed at 25/1.

Nina is the least favourite to win (Credit: BBC)

Betfair spokesman Sam Rosbottom said: “With just over a fortnight to go, Tom Fletcher is the 4/1 favourite to waltz his way to the Glitterball trophy.

“But hot on his heels are Robert Webb and Rose Ayling-Ellis at 5/1, followed by presenter Dan Walker at 9’1…

“…and decorated Olympian Adam Peaty at 10/1.

“Eastenders star Nina Wadia is the outsider at 25/1 in what is set to be one of the most fiercely competitive series in years.”

When does Strictly start?

Strictly is reportedly set to begin on Saturday, September 18.

Read more: When does Strictly Come Dancing start? Dan Walker appears to let slip date

Judging the contestants will be Shirley Ballas, Anton du Beke, Craig Revel Horwood and Motsi Mabuse.

Are you excited for Strictly? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.