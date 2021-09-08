How can I get Strictly Come Dancing tickets? The live studio audience is back for 2021

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 kicks off on Saturday September 18, but how can you get tickets to be in the live studio audience?

Yes, with COVID-19 restrictions lifting, the BBC dance show is welcoming Brits back into its audience.

A few things have changed, but one thing’s for sure – there won’t be any restrictions on the daring dance moves and sparkle on the show!

The Strictly Come Dancing professionals are ready to get the party started (Credit BBC)

Strictly Come Dancing tickets: Live studio audience returns

A live audience returns to Strictly Come Dancing for the 2021 series, with a handful of lucky fans able to watch the action live in the studio.

It takes place on Saturday night from September 18 till December 18.

Filming happens at the BBC Elstree Film and Television Studios in London.

And, if you’re one of the chosen few, prepare to get a numb bum – filming takes hours as they also film the Sunday night results show on a Saturday, too.

A lucky few can see the lovely Strictly ladies in the flesh each week (Credit: BBC)

Who can apply for tickets?

Strictly audience members must be aged over 14, which means McFly star Tom Fletcher’s kids will have to watch their dad on telly at home.

All under 18s must be accompanied by an adult.

And, to make the most of the space available in the studio, fans will be allocated tickets in groups of four, which means you can go along as a family bubble or household group.

Fans will watch the action from new cabaret-style tables and in balcony seating, which are randomly allocated before arrival at the studio.

Let’s hear it for the Strictly boys (Credit: BBC)

So how can I get tickets for the Strictly audience?

Sadly, if you haven’t entered the ballot by now, you’ve missed the boat this year.

The random draw closed at the end of last month and successful applicants will be notified by text message.

If you did enter the draw and didn’t get tickets, all is not lost.

Everyone who entered the draw will have their details kept on file and added to a waiting list, should anyone drop out or, indeed, more space becomes available in the studio.

The person who applied for the tickets also needs to be in attendance on the night as tickets are non-transferable.

So if you see any for sale on auction sites, beware of scammers.

A number of rules apply to the tapings this year.

It obviously goes without saying that anyone with COVID symptoms should stay at home and not attend the show.

Every guest must bring photo ID and tickets will be sent out two-three weeks before each recording.

When does Strictly Come Dancing start?

This year’s professional dancers and the 15 celebrities are all set to dance their hearts out.

Strictly 2021 will kick off on Saturday 18 September with a pre-recorded launch show.

During the launch show the celebrity competitors will learn which professional dancers they’ve been paired with.

