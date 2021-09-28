This Morning viewers weren’t happy today when Phillip Schofield decided to get his phone out during the show.

American Pie Singer Don McLean appeared on the show on Tuesday to promote his new tour.

As a special treat for fans, Don offered to sing his signature hit live on the show for viewers at home.

However, as the lights turned down, Phil and Holly Willoughby didn’t appear to be very interested.

Phil was the first to get his phone out, shortly followed by Holly.

Fans couldn’t work out what the pair were doing, and some were quick to take to social media to question their manners.

“Phil on his phone.. [bleep] off you pompous [bleep] #thismorning,” ranted one angry viewer.

A second tweeted alongside an eye-rolling emoji: “What a pair of [bleep] and their phones #ThisMorning.”

“They’re getting their phone out like at the front row of Lady Gaga!! #ThisMorning,” complained another.

Meanwhile, another added: “Getting his phone out is so rude?! #ThisMorning.”

Meanwhile, it’s not the first time This Morning viewers have complained about Phil’s behaviour with a guest.

Viewers were annoyed on Friday when Phil grilled Strictly Come Dancing star Gorka Marquez.

Recent reports had suggested that three Strictly professionals have refused to get the Covid-19 vaccine.

Phil decided to take the time to push the star for his opinion, but the dancer refused to relent.

Gorka said: “Everyone is free to do what they want. If you go on the street then some people will be vaccinated, some people might not be.”

Phil continued to try and push the dancer, even when the BBC star tried to change the subject.

As a result, many viewers rushed to social media to complain.

However, other fans have been glad to have Holly and Phil back on the show this month.

One person said: “Love having Phil and Holly back on This Morning!”

Another wrote: “HOLLY AND PHIL ARE BACK!!! YAY!!!!”

