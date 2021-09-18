Strictly Come Dancing 2021: ‘Two pros spark crisis after refusing Covid-19 jab’

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 is facing a new Covid-19 crisis, according to reports.

Insiders have told The Sun that two professional dancers have refused to have the vaccine against the virus.

Two Strictly pros have reportedly ‘refused the Covid jab’ (Credit: BBC)

As a result, this year’s celebrity contestants are reportedly making “vocal protests” about dancing with them.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021: ‘It’s a headache’

A source told the newspaper: “The dancers who won’t get vaccinated have been a topic of conversation among cast and crew for weeks — even before the positive test.

“There were vocal protests from celebrities that they didn’t want to be paired with them.

“It’s a headache for bosses but employers cannot force workers to get jabbed.”

There have apparently been ‘vocal protests’ from the celebs (Credit: BBC)

There are 18 professionals and 15 celebrities taking part in Strictly Come Dancing 2021.

Bosses are hoping to give viewers a more ‘normal’ show following last year’s series by bringing back a live audience.

But although there are strict protocols in place, one professional has already tested positive for coronavirus.

Strictly returns to screens tonight (Credit: BBC)

The dancer will appear in tonight’s pre-recorded launch show but may still be in isolation for the first live broadcast on September 25.

Strictly bosses have confirmed the positive result, insisting they are following all guidelines “to ensure the safety on the show”.

Tough rules

Like last year, the professionals are staying in a hotel and pre-recording as many group dances as possible.

Together with the celebrities, they are also taking a test for the virus multiple times a week.

Following the jab refusal claims, a BBC spokesman told The Sun: “We do not comment on speculation of somebody’s Covid vaccination status.

Last year’s winners, Bill Bailey and Oti Mabuse, will perform in the launch show (Credit: BBC)

“Production has, and will, ­continue to follow strict government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Meanwhile, Strictly fans will tonight discover the celebrity and professional pairings for this year.

Giovanni Pernice has already given fans a hint, sharing a video of his dance partner’s painted toenails.

Strictly Come Dancing, 7.45pm, BBC One, Saturday September 18, 2021

