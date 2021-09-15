Strictly Come Dancing 2021 begins this weekend and a professional dancer has tested positive for Covid.

The brand new series of Strictly kicks off on Saturday with a pre-recorded show.

Fans will get to see the celebrities be matched with their professional partners for the first time.

However, the yet-to-be-identified dancer has now been forced into isolation for 10 days. This means they could miss the first live show.

Strictly Come Dancing 2021

“This is proving to be a nightmare for producers. It’s just as they prepare to bring back Strictly for its first full series since the pandemic,” an insider told The Sun.

“It means that Strictly viewers will watch the pro paired with their celeb. But then they could be separated by the time the first live show begins.”

“That also means that the pro in question will probably end up only taking part in group dances throughout the new series, which will be particularly galling,” added the source.

A spokesperson for the BBC said in a statement: “A professional dancer has tested positive for Covid-19 however this didn’t affect the recording of the launch show which airs this Saturday.

“We are following government guidelines to ensure the safety of all on the show.”

Meanwhile, on Wednesday’s Lorraine, judge Craig Revel Horwood addressed the situation.

He said: “We had that last year and that is something I think the Beeb will always have to keep addressing.

“It’s so brilliantly run backstage. Everyone is protected to the max by government guidelines.

“We’ve got a small audience and only a few people in the studio, we don’t pass on corridors, things like that.”

Craig added: “I think it’s still a great show. I miss the booing I’ve got to be honest and I do miss the honest reaction, you don’t know if any of your ideas have landed.”

Stars can return after Covid

Last year, boxer Nicola Adams and her partner Katya Jones were forced to withdraw after Katya tested positive for Covid.

It may not be all bad news for this year’s Strictly pro, however.

Earlier this week, Strictly’s executive producer Sarah James said that celebrities who test positive for Covid on this year’s series could return after their isolation period is complete.

Government guidelines state that the isolation period must last 10 days. This includes the day the symptoms started. This would mean that a star could, in theory, miss two weeks of the show and then return.

“If a celebrity does receive a positive test, it doesn’t necessarily mean they are out of the competition,” Sarah told Metro. “It might mean they could miss a week and still get enough training in to return.”

Strictly Come Dancing begins on BBC One, Saturday September 18, at 7:45pm.

