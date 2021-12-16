This Morning viewers have called for Vernon Kay to become a “permanent fixture” on the show following his successful stint.

The former I’m A Celebrity star has went down a treat with fans after hosting alongside Josie Gibson and Rochelle Humes.

In fact, some even want Vernon to replace regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield!

Vernon Kay on This Morning

Vernon, 47, continued to impress viewers during his four-day gig.

He hosted alongside Josie on Monday, before taking over with Rochelle for the rest of the week.

Following his final show today (December 16), Vernon took to social media to thank viewers for their support.

It followed shortly after the star interviewed his wife and Strictly host Tess Daly.

Vernon posted a picture of himself, Rochelle and Tess on his Instagram profile.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “A fab week on @thismorning with @josiegibson85 @rochellehumes topped off with @tessdaly.

This Morning viewers have praised Vernon Kay as host (Credit: ITV)

“Thanks for your kind messages we had a lot of fun.”

It didn’t take long for fans to inundate Vernon with messages, with many calling for the star to become a permanent presenter.

One commented: “This has been the best week on the show, time for Phillip and Holly to step aside. Well done you guys.”

Wish you were a regular!

Another added: “You should become a permanent fixture!”

A third wrote: “You were great. Wish you were a regular!!”

In addition, a fourth shared: “Thought you were brilliant. I hope @thismorning give you a perm contract! Breath of fresh air.”

Josie and Vernon hosted together earlier this week (Credit: ITV)

Another posted: “You definitely belong on that sofa.”

A sixth gushed: “Get you back on TV regularly! You’ve been missed and a real credit to the show!”

Meanwhile, co-host Josie said: “Just amazing it’s like you’ve been at TM for years, what an honour and pleasure Thank you VK.”

Viewers praise Vernon as host

This Morning viewers also took to Twitter to share a similar response.

Commenting on Vernon, one said: “If Vernon replaced Phillip would anyone be disappointed? #ThisMorning.”

A second agreed: “I wish Vernon would replace Schofield and Holly needs replacing too. When they are both on, I no longer watch the show. It’s too childish.”

Vernon is a natural, best presenter This Mornings had in ages. Please keep him on. #ThisMorning — Jackie Hirst (@lucifair) December 16, 2021

I wish Vernon would replace Schofield

And Holly needs replacing too.

When they are both on, I no longer watch the show, it's too childish — jonie1303 #NHSLove💙 #corbynwasright #gtto (@jonie1303) December 16, 2021

Another praised the star, saying: “Vernon is a natural, best presenter This Mornings had in ages. Please keep him on. #ThisMorning.”

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary are set to host the show tomorrow (December 17).

