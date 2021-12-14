This Morning viewers rushed to share their thoughts as Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes hosted the show today (December 14).

The former Family Fortunes presenter previously hosted alongside Josie Gibson on the ITV programme on Monday.

But it was Rochelle, 32, who joined Vernon, 47, on the sofa today.

Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes hosted This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning hosted by Vernon Kay and Rochelle Humes

Opening the show, Vernon said: “Hello everyone and welcome to your Tuesday This Morning.

“I’ve got a change of co-host everyone… Rochelle’s here! ”

Rochelle responded: “I always say it doesn’t feel like Christmas until I’m in the This Morning Christmas studio.

“No one does trees like us! Look at this.”

Vernon added: “It feels so cosy!”

During the programme, the pair were joined by David Walliams before John Torode appeared in the kitchen.

Rochelle replaced Josie Gibson (Credit: ITV)

How did This Morning viewers respond?

Viewers rushed to share their thoughts on the duo throughout the show.

While some loved Rochelle on screen, others demanded for Josie to return.

One said: “#ThisMorning Bring back Josie! Josie and Vernon are the best presenters after Ruth and Eamonn.”

Another added: “Nah, we DEMAND Josie, not this Poundland knock off replacement… #ThisMorning.”

We demand Josie!

A third commented: “Ok, I accept that the Lapland story HAS to have Josie but can we PLEASE ditch Rochelle and have her back tomorrow and for ever? #ThisMorning.”

A fourth shared: “Where’s Josie? We had the right duo yesterday #ThisMorning.”

A fifth pleaded: “Bring back Josie #ThisMorning.”

#ThisMorning Bring back Josie! Josie and Vernon are the best presenters after Ruth and Eamonn. — elizabeth scott 🇬🇧🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿 (@suzysasha) December 14, 2021

Oh no Rochelle. Where is Josie? #ThisMorning — Oh Holey Night (@DiePenisDeMilo) December 14, 2021

Where's josie we had the right duo yesterday😁😁🎅 #thismorning — Sue (@Itt39354118) December 14, 2021

Nah, we DEMAND Josie, not this Poundland knock off replacement… #thismorning pic.twitter.com/NmEXyed4XM — Marjorie Minge and her Fabulous Furry Muff (@MadameMinge) December 14, 2021

Loved the presenting duo of Josie & Vernon, I’d offer them a permanent spot if I was you b4 they go elsewhere #ThisMorning — Lorraine Lovelock (@Lovelo4Lorraine) December 14, 2021

Vernon needs to replace Philip! What a refreshing change! #thismorning — 𖤐 𝕶𝖆𝖙𝖎𝖊 𝕷𝖔𝖚𝖎𝖘𝖊 𖤐 (@_OhHello_) December 14, 2021

Oh no! It's Rochelle! Nothing against her as a person but she is atrocious at presenting and do not get why she gets so many jobs. However, I do quite like Vernon as a host #ThisMorning — mci (@MCIJ13) December 14, 2021

Vernon impresses fans

Meanwhile, others were left seriously impressed by Vernon on his second day – and even called for him to replace Phillip Schofield!

“Vernon needs to replace Philip! What a refreshing change,” an ITV viewer gushed.

Another posted: “Vernon Kay on #ThisMorning, happy Tuesday.”

A third tweeted: “Loved the presenting duo of Josie & Vernon, I’d offer them a permanent spot if I was you before they go elsewhere #ThisMorning.”

A fourth fumed: “Oh no! It’s Rochelle! Nothing against her as a person but she is atrocious at presenting and do not get why she gets so many jobs.

“However, I do quite like Vernon as a host #ThisMorning.”

Josie won over This Morning viewers alongside Vernon (Credit: ITV)

Nevertheless, Rochelle did receive some positive feedback from fans.

One shared: “@ThisMorning Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay are a breath of fresh air, more please #ThisMorning.”

Another agreed: “I love @vernonkay on #ThisMorning such a breath of fresh air for the show! @RochelleHumes is great as well.”

