This Morning viewers have delivered their verdict on Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay as hosts.

Josie and Vernon took over Monday’s presenting duties after regular hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield went on their Christmas break last Friday.

Opening the show, Josie said: “Vernon, welcome to This Morning!”

Josie and Vernon hosted This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Vernon said: “This is a real honour to be invited to come and co-host This Morning with yourself.

Read more: This Morning: Josie Gibson, Rochelle Humes and Vernon Kay to replace Holly and Phil next week

“I’m so pleased that it’s you. Because the last time I saw you on This Morning, you were dressed as a pizza.

“It’s a real privilege to see you looking as beautiful as you do and not dressed as a pizza.”

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay are your Monday hosts! And they’ve got some questionable accents up their sleeves 😂 pic.twitter.com/J9c3Y9Tgqh — This Morning (@thismorning) December 13, 2021

Josie Gibson and Vernon Kay host This Morning

Laughing, Josie said: “Thank you very much, Vernon, and I’m so glad it’s you.

“Do you know what I love most about you? Your Northern accent.”

Vernon then joked he might end up dropping into Josie’s Bristolian accent.

Viewers were loving Vernon and Josie from the get-go and complimented them on Twitter.

One person said: “Great to see Josie and Vernon, might get some genuine laughs today.”

Vernon will host Tuesday to Thursday too (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Woohoo Josie and Vernon a breath of fresh air.”

A third tweeted: “Actually loving these two together! Down to earth and so natural and funny. Keep them on!”

A fourth even said: “Great presenter combo of Josie & Vernon. Why are the ‘guest’ presenters so much more likeable than Holly & Phil?! Time for a reshuffle.”

Another added: “Oh wow! Vernon and Josie. This is going to be amazing! Love the both of them.”

This Morning fans loved Josie and Vernon today (Credit: ITV)

Who is hosting This Morning for the rest of the week?

Meanwhile, Vernon will continue to host Tuesday to Thursday but with Rochelle Humes instead.

Holly and Phil went on their Christmas break on Friday (December 10).

Read more: Phillip Schofield ‘sparks Ofcom complaints over Matt Hancock dyslexia comment’

Phil said: “We just wanted to say a big thank you to the wonderful This Morning team.

“They’ve been here through the good times, the challenging times and everything in between. We literally couldn’t do it without them.”

Are you enjoying Josie and Vernon? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.