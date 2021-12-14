This Morning viewers were left in tears as Josie Gibson hosted an emotional segment on today’s show (December 14).

The presenter returned to the ITV programme after previously hosting the show with Vernon Kay on Monday.

In the heartwarming segment, Josie headed to Lapland UK to reunite young children with their military dads.

Josie headed to Lapland UK for the emotional segment on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning: Josie Gibson fronts emotional segment

Josie spoke to two fathers before they suprised their kids.

Due to their military positions, the pair rarely spend Christmas with their loved ones.

Ahead of the surprise, one of the soldiers said: “I’m very excited, but a little bit nervous.”

The segment then went on to show their emotional reunions.

As the dads walked into a grotto to greet the youngsters, the children appeared thrilled and ran into their arms.

Meanwhile, Vernon and Rochelle Humes were left touched by the segment in the studio.

Viewers were left in tears as the children reunited with their dads (Credit: ITV)

Vernon said: “I’m telling you, that – we were close there.”

Rochelle added: “We were close, very close!”

However, viewers clearly couldn’t hide their emotions.

How did This Morning viewers respond?

Taking to Twitter, one said: “Turned the telly on and This Morning was on, Lapland surprises for military children. What an emotional morning already #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Omg, these kids seeing their dads for the first time since May. Crying my eyes out #ThisMorning.”

In addition, a third wrote: “Crying my eyes out #ThisMorning.”

A fourth commented: “Aww it’s really nice, the kids faces say it all #ThisMorning.”

A fifth posted: “This soldier hasn’t seen his family in 9 months, and those wimpy celebs in the castle on I’m A Celeb were crying just after a few weeks cos they’re missing their family! #ThisMorning.”

It’s an emotional rollercoaster

Another wrote: “It’s an emotional rollercoaster #ThisMorning I couldn’t stop laughing at chimney bloke and now I’m crying at kids reuniting with their dads!”

Meanwhile, Rochelle replaced Josie on the ITV show today.

