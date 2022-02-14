On This Morning today, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were replaced once again.

Phillip recently took time off after he was diagnosed with Covid-19. He also had to step back from his Dancing On Ice duties.

Meanwhile, Holly ditched ITV for two weeks while she filmed a documentary series for the BBC.

Both stars returned last week, however, it wasn’t for long.

The beloved duo was once again absent today (February 14) as half-term began for some schools in England.

As a result, numerous viewers rushed to share their opinions.

This Morning fans angry about Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby’s absence

Many criticised the pair, with some labelling them as “lazy” for taking even more time off.

“Don’t celebs work in half term I thought @Schofe’s girls were all grown up, actresses and actors, politicians are supposed to have au pairs and nannies.”

A second said: “Phil and Holly on HOLLIBOBS again because it’s a half-term perhaps.”

“Are Holly and Phil ever working on #ThisMorning these days,” ranted a third viewer.

Are Phil and Holly off work again for another week 🙄🙄🙄 #ThisMorning — Ryan 😌 (@MonaghanCalum) February 14, 2022

A fourth fan tweeted: “As Phil had a week off recently and Holly two weeks off why have they been given half-term off too, lazy buggers!”

“Phil & Holly not working again, seriously?!” said another angry viewer.

However, not everyone felt the same and some defended the pair.

Holly and Phil will return to This Morning next week (Credit: ITV)

One fan said: “They’ve always had school holidays off. And some parents like to spend time with their children!”

Phil and Holly will return to This Morning next week when half-term comes to an end.

Meanwhile, Phillip returned to Dancing On Ice on Sunday night (February 13) after some time off.

The star’s return didn’t go down so well with everyone, however.

Some viewers begged ITV to bring Stephen Mulhern back.

“Bring back Stephen Mulhern, Phil so boring,” ranted a viewer.