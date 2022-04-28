This Morning viewers have criticised Phillip Schofield for his behaviour during skincare guru Caroline Hirons’ segment on today’s show.

Some were convinced that Caroline wasn’t Phillip’s biggest fan because of it!

Was there some tension between Phillip and Caroline today? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Fans of This Morning were convinced that they’d detected some friction between Caroline Hirons and Phillip during today’s show.

One segment of today’s show looked at some of the best facial sunscreens to buy this summer.

Phillip and his co-host, Holly Willoughby, welcomed skincare expert Caroline onto the show to look at some of the sunscreens available with them.

However, it wasn’t long before Phil came under fire for interrupting Caroline.

Caroline was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Plenty took to Twitter to laugh at the seemingly awkward situation.

“I don’t think this lady is that keen on Phil!” one viewer laughed.

“I think Caroline is gonna shove that spf cream where the sun doesn’t shine if [Phillip] doesn’t stop interrupting,” another joked.

“Interrupt one more time Phil, I dare you,” a third wrote.

“Caroline has no time for their juvenile innuendo,” another said when Holly and Phill started getting giggly.

“How funny it’s a skincare segment and still Phil is speaking over everybody,” a fifth groaned.

Holly got emotional today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Elsewhere on today’s show, things got emotional for Holly Willoughby.

During an interview with Julia Bradbury about her new cancer documentary, Holly got a little tearful.

Explaining the reasoning behind her new doc, Julia explained how cancer has been in her family before.

She also spoke about how she broke the news to her children that she had cancer last year.

“Telling your children you have cancer is the hardest thing you’ll ever have to do in your life,” she said.

They then watched a clip of Julia reuniting with her children after her mastectomy.

“That got me,” a tearful Holly confessed.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV and ITV Hub.