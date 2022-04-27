Phillip Schofield issues heartfelt advice to This Morning caller about sexuality concerns

Phillip Schofield gave some wise words to a caller on This Morning who was struggling with their sexuality.

The presenter, 60, came out as gay in 2020 after bravely opening up about his life on live TV.

Today (April 27) Phillip offered advice as part of the show’s Dear Deidre segment.

Phillip Schofield gave some good advice on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

A caller, ‘Rachel’, phoned into the show explaining she was worried about how her new relationship with a woman would be perceived.

‘Rachel’ was concerned about how her friends and the church she belonged to may react.

But Phil was quick to calm her concerns.

Read more: This Morning sparks complaints as viewers left ‘panicked’ over segment

He said: “In 2022, your church and your faith group would throw you out? What’s the point of being involved in a world like that?

“Surely, if there was a God, God would want you to find some sort of happiness and be loving. I truly believe that those people aren’t worth knowing.”

Holly and Phil talked to Deidre Sanders about society’s struggles with sexuality (Credit: ITV)

Deidre Sanders told ‘Rachel’ not to suppress her sexuality and encouraged her to join LGBTQ+ support groups.

Phil agreed and said he hoped she could combine her sexuality with her faith.

However, he noted that this wasn’t easy and added: “If you can’t, life is so short. Be happy, be as happy as you can.”

The Oldham-born presenter married his wife Steph in 1993.

The couple have two daughters, Molly and Ruby.

Phillip Schofield coming out as gay

On 7 February 2020, Phil came out as gay via a statement posted on one of his Instagram Stories.

He followed up the news with an interview on This Morning with his co-host Holly Willoughby.

Read more: Married At First Sight Australia photo scandal – every sorry detail

He said in the statement: “With the strength and support of my wife and my daughters, I have been coming to terms with the fact that I am gay.”

Phil recently celebrated 40 years on TV and spoke to Lorraine Kelly about what family meant to him.

He said: “We’ve obviously, clearly, had changes in our lives, but I’ve said [before] it’s always us four, but slightly different.

“Steph has been the most incredible foundation of support and rock throughout my whole career and my girls, I couldn’t be more proud of. We are a family and it works.”

What do you think of this story? Let us know by heading to our Facebook Page @EntertainmentDailyFix and leaving a comment!