‘Cringing’ This Morning viewers all make same complaint about today’s chef

This Morning viewers all had the same complaint to make today about chef, Michela Chiappa.

Viewers were ‘cringing’ at the Welsh/Italian chef’s attempt at an Italian accent, with some even begging her to stop!

What happened on This Morning today?

Michela was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Towards the end of today’s show, Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield welcomed on Michela.

Michela was on the programme to show Holly, Phil, and the audience how to make the “perfect tiramisu”.

Michela was born and raised in Wales, however, her parents are from the Bologna region of Italy. They moved to the UK in the 1950s.

However, at various points throughout her time making the tiramisu on the show, Michela would slip into an Italian accent when saying Italian words.

Whilst Phillip and Holly seemed too preoccupied eating the tiramisu to care about Michela’s pronunciation of certain words, the viewers on the other hand, did.

Many took issue with the way that Michela pronounced the word mascarpone. The chef would put on an Italian accent to pronounce the word, leaving viewers baffled, and a little irritated.

What did viewers say about Michela on This Morning today?

Michela’s attempts at an Italian accent irritated some viewers (Credit: ITV)

Some viewers took to Twitter to complain about the chef’s accent, with many begging for her to stick to her natural Welsh one.

“Here’s the Welsh chef who uses the Italian accent and Italian words in such a cringe-worthy way,” one viewer groaned.

“I know she has Italian heritage but please stop,” another said. “Stick to your Welsh accent.”

In addition, a third wrote: “FFS stick to one accent.”

Meanwhile, another tweeted: “Omg the pronunciation of tiramisu and mascarpone.”

However, not everyone hated Michela’s accent though. Some found it funny.

“OMG why have I never seen this Welsh / Italian chef on #ThisMorning before!? She is COMEDY!” one viewer said.

Michela’s Italian accent under fire

Michela’s accent has come under fire before (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time that Michela’s accent has been criticised by This Morning viewers.

Just a few weeks back (January 27), Michela was on the show to cook her chicken parmigiana.

Viewers found themselves getting very irritated by the way Michela pronounced words such as parmigiana and mozzarella.

However, Michela isn’t the only chef who’s had their accent scrutinised by viewers recently.

Just yesterday (Tuesday, February 22) some viewers were convinced that Italian chef Gino D’Acampo was putting on his famous Italian accent.

“Gino’s accent had to be fake, he’s living in the UK since the ’90s,” one viewer said.