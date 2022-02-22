This Morning viewers all say same thing about Gino D’Acampo

Gino D’Acampo made an appearance on This Morning today (Tuesday, February 22), and ITV viewers all had the same thing to say.

Many are starting to believe that the Italian chef is putting on his famous Italian accent a bit!

What happened on ITV’s This Morning today?

Gino was on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Gino, 45, appeared on This Morning today to act as both an agony uncle, and to do some cooking with Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

The segment featuring Gino as an agony uncle opened with Gino talking about a problem of his own.

“I wish I was more patient with my children,” the chef told Phil and Holly. “And situations in general in life.”

Phillip then asked Gino: “If Gino phoned up and said what you’ve just said to us, how would you advise him?”

“I probably would say, ‘try and spend more time with them’,” Gino said. “Because the more time you spend with them, the more time you will have to learn to be patient.”

Gino then took some calls from the public, who asked for his advice on various issues.

What else happened on This Morning?

Gino got a little risqué at one point (Credit: ITV)

One woman, Debbie, phoned in to say that for her 60th birthday, her husband was cooking her a special dinner.

Debbie, however, wanted to know what Gino would cook his wife, Jessica Morrison, on her birthday.

“I’m gonna be very honest with you Debbie, I wouldn’t really bother to spend a hell of a lot of time in the kitchen because I know that’s not what Jessica would want,” Gino said.

“I probably would cook something really quickly because the rest of the time would just be bedroom activities,” he confessed.

If Holly and Phill thought that was as risqué Gino was going to get on today’s show, they were very much mistaken.

Another viewer phoned in to ask his advice on keeping romance alive in a long-term relationship.

“Always try something different, in anything, so always do something that you push your relationship to the limit,” Gino responded.

“Such as what? Go to the theatre?” Holly asked.

“You are thinking cleaner than I am, I’m being very honest with you,” Gino said.

How did ITV viewers respond to Gino on This Morning?

Gino also did some cooking on the show (Credit: ITV)

Whilst many viewers will have been tweeting about Gino’s appearance on the show, and his cheeky advice, some had something else on their minds.

Some viewers of the show are beginning to suspect Gino of putting on his Italian accent. Many believe that after close to 30 years in the UK his Italian accent should have softened by now.

“Gino’s accent had to be fake, he’s living in the UK since the ’90s,” one viewer tweeted.

“I am convinced that Gino’s accent is false. All [the] time he’s in [the] UK he must have gotten better,” another said.

“Why does Gino’s ‘italian’ accent sound as bad as officer crabtree’s French?” a third mused.

Other viewers were less concerned about Gino’s accent and were just happy to see the Italian on the show.

“I love Gino,” one viewer said.

“Love Gino D’Acampo… straight talker, best way to be in life. Tell is as it is,” another said.

“I’m so pleased that Gino is back he is brilliant,” a third wrote.

Others said they want to see Gino with his own show, as one begged: “Please give Gino his own dating show.”

