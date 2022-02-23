This Morning: Phillip Schofield under fire for ‘rude’ behaviour to caller

This Morning star Phillip Schofield has been called out for his “rude” behaviour during the Spin to Win segment of today’s show (Wednesday, February 23).

The 59-year-old faced scrutiny over his conversation with one of the callers during the segment towards the end of the show.

What happened during Spin to Win on This Morning?

Someone actually picked up on Spin to Win today! (Credit: ITV)

Yesterday (Tuesday, February 22) no one picked up during Spin to Win, so the prize was carried over.

Today, the first person Phillip and Holly Willoughby rang picked up and used the correct passphrase.

However, the caller, ‘Rob’, was having issues with his connection. His responses were delayed, and at one point his connection dropped.

When ‘Rob’ reconnected, Phillip started shouting ‘turn your telly down!’ as it could be heard in the background of the phone call.

However, things just kept going wrong, much to Phillip’s irritation.

What happened next with Phillip Schofield?

Phillip was accused of being “rude” during today’s show (Credit: ITV)

“I’m back,” ‘Rob’ said. “Job done.”

At this point, Phill put his head in his hands whilst Holly attempted to power through and play the game.

“Job done,” the caller said again, causing Phillip to shout: “Stop saying ‘job done’!”

“I’ve turned the telly off,” the caller said. “No! Turn the telly down!” an exasperated Phillip shouted. Holly, meanwhile, couldn’t stop herself from laughing.

However, it wasn’t ‘job done’ at all, as it still took a few more tries for ‘Rob’ to tell Phillip and Holly that he wanted a go at spinning the wheel.

“God I love this game so much,” Phill laughed in exasperation as he took up his position at the wheel. “I want to do this all afternoon.”

“I don’t,” Holly said.

What did viewers say?

“I want to do this all afternoon,” Phillip joked (Credit: ITV)

‘Rob’ eventually walked away with a holiday, the £500 that came with it, as well as the £1,000 he won from Spin to Win.

Phillip and Holly were laughing throughout the segment, as much as Phil pretended he wasn’t enjoying himself. However, some viewers were unhappy, with many branding the 59-year-old “rude” for the way he spoke to ‘Rob’.

“Phillip is so rude,” one viewer tweeted.

“Phillip stop being horrid, poor Rob he is lovely,” another said.

“Phil being rude to him for no reason!” a third wrote.

“Rob had the best intentions and Phil really was unnecessarily rude,” another said.

However, some viewers saw the funny side.

“I love Spin to Win on @thismorning I hope they never get rid of it,” one viewer tweeted.

“‘I’m rolling around on the carpet. Spin to Win is the best part of morning television,” another said.

