This Morning hit by Ofcom complaints over ‘dangerous’ segment which sparked fear among viewers

This Morning has been hit with 62 Ofcom complaints following a segment on the ITV show last week.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary were joined by Georgina Burnett on the programme last Wednesday (February 16).

During the segment, Georgina demonstrated how to make candles and reed diffusers at home.

This Morning expert Georgina Burnett hosts candle segment on ITV

On the show last week, Georgina showcased the various ways of making candles at home.

As well as candle making kits, the DIY expert explained that candles can also be made using household objects.

These included an old jam jar, a wine glass and a brick for a “rustic” look.

Georgina went on to demonstrate how to make candle wax using soy wax or bee wax.

She shared: “What you want to do is heat that wax up.”

Georgia explained that wax can be heated in boiling water or in the microwave at 70 or 80 degrees celsius.

The expert also gave viewers the option to add dye and scents to their wax, before showing the process.

Alison Hammond commented: “I can’t believe how easy that is.”

Dermot remarked: “Probably best to do with older kids, isn’t it?”

ITV viewers complain to Ofcom

However, some viewers took issue with the potential fire concerns.

Ofcom states that the show has since been hit with 62 complaints.

The complaints were related to the segment on candle and reed diffuser making, posing a fire hazard.

Wow just wow the lady making candles , melts , diffuser on @thismorning does not have a clue. You don’t just guess quantities and botanicals are a fire hazard 🙈 and he melt burner isn’t tall enough , so DANGEROUS !!!!!! — Emma Sugden-brook (@Passion4candles) February 16, 2022

@thismorning Please take candle making seriously! Letting people think they can just make a candle from any type of jar is very dangerous especially when one was made from a glass found in a charity shop! This is so dangerous to let the public think it’s okay! Serious fire hazard — Emily-Jayne Waring (@Emilywaring_92) February 16, 2022

@thismorning the candle making community are watching this segment going mad! Giving out wrong information and promoting illegal products…an accident waiting to happen. — Kesha Heaven (@kheavene17) February 16, 2022

Meanwhile, viewers also took to Twitter to complain over the segment.

So dangerous

ED! has approached This Morning for comment.

