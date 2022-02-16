Matthew Wright took a swipe at the Royal Family on This Morning today following the latest Prince Andrew news.

The Duke of York, 61, has settled his civil sexual assault case out of court by agreeing to pay an undisclosed sum to Virginia Giuffre.

Ms Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, something he’s denied.

The news was discussed on today’s This Morning with Matthew, royal expert Camilla Tominey and hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary.

This Morning discussed Prince Andrew news today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning today?

Dermot pointed out that Andrew will be paying money to someone “who, until recently, he has no memory of meeting”.

The stars then discussed the scandal, mentioning Andrew’s disastrous Newsnight interview and where the money for the settlement would come from.

Matthew then quipped: “Can see why Prince Harry got out.”

Matthew joked he can see why Harry ‘got out’ (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Alison was seen pulling a face as she chuckled at the comment.

Meanwhile, during the discussion, Camilla said Andrew has very little time to redeem himself before his brother Prince Charles takes over the throne.

Speaking about Andrew’s royal future, Camilla said: “He can’t in public life because when he was stripped of his royal and military associations.

“It was expressly said there’s no going back so those patronages are going to be handed on to other members of the royal family.”

Matthew made a dig at the Royal Family (Credit: ITV)

She added: “We’ve got to be mindful of the fact his mother is supportive of him. While she’s on the throne he’s got limited time for rehabilitation.

“Prince Charles is on the throne there’s going to be less sympathy for him.”

A royal commentator told Entertainment Daily! that Andrew has “no future” as a working royal.

Richard Fitzwilliams said: “Prince Charles and Prince William are convinced he cannot make a comeback.

“He might take a part in running the royal estates but has no future as a working royal.”

