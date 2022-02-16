The Queen has made her first public engagement since Prince Andrew settled his civil case out of court.

On Tuesday, it was revealed that the Duke of York had settled the US civil sexual assault case brought by Virginia Giuffre.

He agreed to pay an undisclosed sum to Giuffre’s charity as part of the settlement.

Her Majesty, 95, has now been seen out for a royal engagement following the news.

The Queen during an engagement at Windsor Castle (Credit: Photo by Steve Parsons/AP/Shutterstock)

Queen makes first engagement since Prince Andrew news

The monarch met with Rear Admiral James Macleod and Major General Eldon Millar at Windsor Castle today.

Read more: Piers Morgan demands Prince Andrew be stripped of remaining titles

A photo was shared to the Royal Family Twitter page showing Her Majesty beaming in a floral dress.

The post read: “Today at Windsor Castle, Rear Admiral James Macleod was received by The Queen upon relinquishing his appointment as Defence Services Secretary.

Andrew has made an out of court settlement in his civil case (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Her Majesty also received Major General Eldon Millar as he takes up the role as the new Defence Services Secretary.”

The Queen was seen holding onto a walking stick as she looked as glamorous as ever in a blue floral dress and her pearls.

However, some royal fans expressed concerns for the monarch after seeing her in her latest outing.

One person said: “The Queen looks so frail. My heart goes out to her.”

Some fans expressed concerns for the monarch (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Another commented: “She looks so frail. God bless her and the future of the monarchy.”

One tweeted: “She’s losing weight.”

However, others thought she looked well and gushed in the replies section.

One said: “God bless her, she looks amazing, not many people of her age still working.”

Another wrote: “So lovely to see Her Majesty, she looks amazing as always.”

Andrew will make a “substantial donation” to Ms Giuffre’s charity (Credit: SplashNews.com)

A third added: “Her Majesty look radiant.”

Andrew settles out of court

It comes after royal fans insisted the news of Andrew’s settlement will be respite for the Queen.

A court document released yesterday read: “Virginia Giuffre and Prince Andrew have reached an out of court settlement.

“Prince Andrew intends to make a substantial donation to Ms Giuffre’s charity in support of victims rights.”

Ms Giuffre accused Andrew of sexually assaulting her when she was 17, allegations he’s always denied.

The document added: “Andrew regrets his association with Epstein…

“…and commends the bravery of Ms Giuffre and other survivors in standing up for themselves and others.”

Read more: Prince Andrew latest: This Morning royal expert predicts dark future for Andrew as Charles takes throne

One royal fan said following the news: “Let’s hope this will give the Queen a bit of respite.”

Another added: “I’m a little bit relieved Prince Andrew settled out of court for the Queen’s sake.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.