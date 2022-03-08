This Morning viewers all say same thing about Martin Kemp’s appearance today

This Morning welcomed Spandau Ballet star Martin Kemp to the show today (March 8).

He was on to chat about his new show, Rock Till We Drop, with hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

However, far from being thrilled about watching the hunky star on their screens, This Morning viewers all took to Twitter with the same complaint.

Martin Kemp appeared on This Morning today to discuss his new TV show (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say about Martin Kemp today?

The star’s appearance on the show infuriated some This Morning viewers, who didn’t seem to like how often Martin – or indeed his son Roman – are on the show.

One said: “Martin Kemp AGAIN!! Isn’t there anyone else?”

Another declared: “Can we have one month without one of the [bleep]ing Kemp family on our TV?”

“How many weeks has it been since Martin Kemp was last on? George Michael introduced him to his wife, he likes to keep that story to himself,” said a third.

“Bloody Martin Kemp again!” said another.

Another declared: “Kemp again, I swear him and his son have an ITV season ticket.”

Holly and Phil chatted to Martin on the show today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning fans declare Martin Kemp a ‘fox’

However, others had a much more positive reaction to Martin appearing on the show.

“Martin Kemp looks FIT for 60!” declared one with the love heart eyes emoji.

“Martin Kemp is a truly handsome man, what a fox!” said another.

“Helloooooo Martin Kemp,” declared another.

Indeed, the star recently posted a picture of himself in his birthday suit in the shower.

The picture prompted fans to declare he was a “DILF”.

Other viewers, however, called the Spandau Ballet star a ‘fox’ (Credit: ITV)

Why was he on the show?

Martin was on the show to chat about his new project.

Host Holly revealed he was heading back to his “boy band roots” to help a group of over 64s become rock stars.

Rock Till We Drop continues tonight (March 8) on BBC 2 at 9pm and will show the bands performing at the Isle of Wight festival.

Martin said it was an “emotional ride” letting the OAPs – who were once musicians – live out their rock star dreams.

