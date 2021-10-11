Martin Kemp fans stunned by his age as ‘DILF’ strips to his birthday suit in the shower

Martin Kemp left fans stunned after celebrating his 60th birthday yesterday (October 10).

The former EastEnders star shared a cheeky photo of himself naked in the shower to mark the special day.

Posing alongside his wife Shirlie, fans couldn’t help but comment on Martin’s youthful appearance.

Martin Kemp celebrates turning 60

Martin looked incredible as he showed off his bare chest in the shower shot.

The lower half of his body was covered by wife Shirlie, who stood in front to snap the selfie.

Poking fun at his wife’s positioning, he wrote: “Phew that was lucky!!!!”

Fans rushed to share their thoughts, with many commenting on Martin’s age.

One wrote: “Happy birthday Martin. Can’t believe you’re 60 and still look that good!! Hope you’ve had the best day.”

A second added: “Looking good though Martin, happy 60th!”

Martin Kemp stunned fans as he celebrated his 60th birthday (Credit: SplashNews.com)

In addition, a third shared: “Happy 60th birthday Martin. Wow you’re looking fab. Shirlie is a very lucky lady.”

Another posted: “Still got it!!”

A fourth commented: “Feels like it could be my birthday! Thank you SOO much for sharing.”

Martin opens up on his marriage to wife Shirlie

Meanwhile, it comes shortly after Martin discussed his marriage to wife Shirley, 59.

The couple, who have been together for decades, tied the knot in 1988.

Earlier this month, the Spandau Ballet star opened up on the secret to their lasting relationship.

Martin and Shirlie posed for the cheeky shot (Credit: SplashNews.com)

He told OK!: “Shirlie and I met each other very young, and the key to a long lasting relationship really is true friendship. Shirlie really is my best friend.”

Martin added: “We do date nights without even thinking about it – we love enjoying each other’s time over a takeaway on a Friday night in, or going to the cinema.

“We like to keep it simple and spending any time with Shirlie is like date night!”

Martin and Shirlie share two children together – daughter Harley Moon and son Roman.

