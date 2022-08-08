This Morning viewers make same complaint over ‘excruciating’ show today amid host shake-up

This Morning viewers had one complaint about the show today.

While Josie Gibson and co-host Craig Doyle presented, some people branded the ITV programme “boring”.

Even a surprise Strictly announcement didn’t win brownie points.

Craig and Josie took over hosting duties today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today

Josie was applauded for her bright summery outfit.

I’m nearly falling asleep here

But some viewers thought the outfit was the only exciting thing about This Morning.

Read more: This Morning viewers all say the same thing about Josie Gibson’s appearance

Bristolian Josie, who won Big Brother in 2010, joined the show in 2019.

This Morning complaints over ‘excruciating’ show with Josie and Craig (Credit: ITV)

She’s been described as ‘the best’ presenter on This Morning by some viewers.

Meanwhile her sidekick, Irish sports commentator and presenter Craig, has also proved popular.

When he first graced the famous sofa in May viewers called for more appearances from him.

But viewers weren’t feeling it today.

Read more: Who is in the cast of Emmerdale 2022? Meet this year’s full line-up

One disgruntled viewer wrote: “The show is excruciating today. Nothing has flowed.”

A second said: “Jesus Christ. How slow and boring is this show today? I’m nearly falling asleep here.”

And another tweeted: “This show today (and pretty much every day tbh)…” with sleeping emojis and a sloth GIF.

What happened on This Morning?

At the start of the show Josie and Craig announced a big reveal would happen.

Towards the end of the show they announced the name of the eighth confirmed Strictly 2022 celebrity.

Matt Goss appeared on the sofa for his first interview about taking part in the BBC dancing contest.

Matt is the eighth celebrity taking part on the show, announced by This Morning today (Credit: BBC)

The former Bros singer revealed: “I am excited, I’m nervous, you have the conversation and then you go about your day and think ‘I’ve got to dance!'”

This Morning also featured Gyles Brandreth, financial advice, frying pan pizza with Clodagh McKenna and travel and cookery with Phil Vickery.

There was also an interview with a skincare expert, relationships expert Rosie Green and Corrie star Sue Devaney who plays Debbie Webster.

Did you tune in to This Morning today? Head over to our Facebook page and let us know what you thought of it @entertainmentdailyfix.