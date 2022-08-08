This Morning viewers are all saying the same thing about Josie Gibson’s appearance

This Morning viewers took to social media to praise Josie Gibson on her appearance.

The presenter co-hosted the ITV show with sports presenter Craig Doyle.

Josie’s look won over viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Josie Gibson on This Morning today

Blonde Josie brightened up the screen when she appeared at 10am.

She wore a summery orange dress with red flower detail.

Josie, 37, teamed the look with a pair of wedge-heeled shoes.

Viewers took to social media to give their seal of approval to Josie and her appearance.

Read more: This Morning hosts Josie and Vernon look emotional during heartbreaking phone in

One simply wrote: “Need me Josie’s dress, it’s gorgeous.”

A second said: “Josie looks stunning!”

Meanwhile, a third viewer typed: “Josie looking great today.”

This Morning viewers loved Josie Gibson’s appearance (Credit: Instagram @makeupbymikey)

Another said: “See the dress Josie’s wearing today is a lot more flattering.

“Her stylists have put her in some dodgy outfits in the past.”

The dress is actually by a label called Nobody’s Child – and costs just £29.

Holly Willoughby is also a fan of the brand.

This Morning presenters

Josie has been filling in for usual hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly.

The headline hosts are on an extended summer break.

Last week she was paired with Vernon Kay, while this week Irish presenter Craig Doyle is Josie’s sidekick.

Craig first appeared on the show back in May.

Read more: Married At First Sight UK is coming – here’s everything we know about season 7!

Just like Josie, the TV and radio presenter started doing segments.

Viewers quickly wanted to see more of Craig though, and his debut saw him join Alison Hammond on the famous sofa.

Last week Josie announced Craig’s return, saying she was swapping ‘Bolton boy Vernon for some Irish charm’.

But Josie seems to be the firm favourite with those watching.

One viewer wrote last week: “Josie is the best female presenter on this show and I like Vernon but Craig Doyle is no 1 male presenter.”

Josie earlier this year at a celebrity awards bash (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Bristolian Josie had proved such a hit since fronting This Morning that viewers want to see more of her.

The buzz over her outfit was also joined by fans who want to see her on Strictly Come Dancing.

One viewer wrote: “There’s going to be another Strictly reveal, let’s hope it’s Josie Gibson.”

A second also agreed: “The next Strictly celeb will be announced this afternoon, so let’s take this hour to manifest Josie Gibson.”

Do you like Josie’s outfit? Let us know over on our Facebook page @entertainmentdailyfix.