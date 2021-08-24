This Morning viewers branded Eamonn Holmes “awkward” today after he misheard a guest, and likened her to a “hamster”.

The daytime telly fave, 61, has been in hot water recently after he compared Dr Zoe Williams’ hair to an alpaca on the programme earlier this month.

Now on today’s show (Tuesday August 24), Eamonn made another unflattering comment.

Eamonn crossed his wires with guest Anastasiia today (Credit: ITV)

What happened on This Morning with Eamonn Holmes today?

Eamonn and presenting partner Ruth Langsford welcomed Ukrainian woman, Anastasiia Pokreshchuk, 32, onto This Morning.

Anastasiia explained that she has had fillers put into her cheeks, jaw and chin, and has had Botox, too.

During the interview, she admitted that she thought she used to look like a “hamster” and considered herself “ugly”.

That’s when Eamonn added his own contribution to the eye-raising interview.

Anastasiia detailed the reasons why she paid for so many procedures (Credit: ITV)

“Beautiful monster”

Anastasiia said: “I didn’t like my face,” she told Eamonn and Ruth.

“I didn’t like my cheeks and I wanted them higher.

“I don’t want to look like anyone else, I am who I am.”

Eamonn, who thought that she had said she now looks like a hamster, then asked: “So you like to look like a hamster?”

Anastasiia corrected him and said: “No, I think I was like a hamster,” and instead described herself as “the prettiest monster you’ve ever seen”.

And as the interview ended, Eamonn wrapped things up by saying: “Anastasiia thank you! The most beautiful monster I have ever seen.”

Eamonn really doesn’t hold back, does he 💀 #ThisMorning — Stephanie (@StephsMoansx) August 24, 2021

Eamonn!!! You are so awkward 😂 "So you like looking like a hamster?" and we can hear in the back Ruth saying "no no" 🤦‍♀️😂😂😂. #thismorning — Lorettaverdun (@lorettaverdun) August 24, 2021

How did viewers react to Eamonn’s outburst?

Viewers took to Twitter to share both their surprise and hilarity at the exchange between Eamonn Holmes and the guest on This Morning.

One wrote: “Eamonn!! You are so awkward [cry-laugh emoji].

“‘So you like looking a hamster?’ and we can hear in the back Ruth saying ‘no no’ [face palm emoji].”

Another said: “Eamonn and his animal comparisons [cry laugh emojis].”

A third commented: “Eamonn doesn’t hold back does he [ghost face emoji].”

However, others took issue with Eamonn’s comment.

One said: “@thismorning discuss the comment from Eamonn saying to [the] lady does she like looking like a hamster, so rude.”

Another added: “You like to look like a hamster? Eamonn!”