Dr Zoe Williams issues statement in response to Eamonn Holmes’ ‘racist’ This Morning comment

Dr Zoe Williams has issued a statement in responds to accusations that Eamonn Holmes made a racist comment about her appearance.

The This Morning doctor, 41, said she felt “torn” as she is extremely fond of Eamonn, 61.

However, she also recognised that his comments towards her could be deemed as micro-aggressive and racially insensitive.

Taking to Instagram, she issued a lengthy statement, which included: “(Eamonn) has done the right thing by apologising to me directly and I have accepted his apology.

Eamonn Holmes has been accused of being ‘racist’ towards Dr Zoe Williams (Credit: SplashNews)

Dr Zoe said the comments had offended others

“What I want to say is that I’m aware that his remarks, though meant without malice, have offended people. And if that comment had been made to me by a stranger, then I too would likely be offended.

“I feel torn as on the one hand it pains me to see the abuse that Eamonn has been receiving because of this (that’s not ok either)… But on the other hand it has opened the door to a conversation that I feel needs to be had.

“Microagressions are normally subtle comments made towards minority ethnic or culturally marginalised groups that communicate derogatory, hostile or condescending options. The comments can be made with or without malicious intent but nevertheless are offensive to the person they’re directed at.

“Many people with afro/textured hair go to great lengths whether consciously or unconsciously to feel more accepted and/or avoid comments, judging and touching… I straightened my hair for years trying to fit in before deciding to wear my hair naturally, but now my afro is a part of my identity and I’m proud to show it off.”

She also wrote: “It’s OK to get it wrong, we all do. What comes of the mistake is what matters most.”

What ‘racist’ thing did Eamonn Holmes say?

Eamonn said on Thursday’s episode of This Morning that he wanted to “pet” Zoe’s hair.

He also compared her hair to the fleece of an Alpaca.

The ITV veteran said: “Your hair reminds me of an alpaca today, you just want to pet it, don’t you?”

Then adding: “It’s very alpaca-ish.”

Dr Zoe warned Eamonn off from ever touching her hair (Credit: ITV)

Dr Zoe said: “Don’t touch my hair!” and laughed at his surprising remarks.

Then Ruth Langsford, 61, Eamonn’s wife and This Morning co-host, agreed with: “Yeah don’t touch the hair! Thank you Zoe see you later.”

Dozens of viewers then took to Twitter to share their shock over Eamonn’s comments.

Some even urged ITV to fire him over his words.



For example, one furious viewer tweeted: “So many white people defending #EamonnHolmes. He told Dr Zoe that her natural hair looked like an alpaca live on TV!. Comparing black features to those of animals is not a ‘joke’ it is racist.”

While another user claimed: “What #EamonnHolmes said was racist. End of story.”

And a third user argued: “Eamonn Holmes needs to be sacked because why is he on my TV comparing natural hair to animal hair?”

Has Eamonn apologised yet?

In addition to Dr Zoe saying she received an apology from Eamonn, he also issued a general apology on Twitter.

He tweeted: “Hey everyone out there. if my attempt at being humorous with my friend @DrZoeWilliams was misjudged I am mortified and humbly apologise to anyone who was offended.”

