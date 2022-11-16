This Morning today (Wednesday, November 16) saw Carol Vorderman reveal an unlikely link to an I’m A Celebrity star.

The 61-year-old’s confession surprised even Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield, who she was on the show with.

Carol was on the show today (Credit: ITV)

Carol reveals surprising link on This Morning today

During today’s edition of This Morning, Carol revealed that she has a surprising link with one of the stars of the show.

The former Countdown star revealed that she has known Chris Moyles for a very long time.

In fact, she has known the 48-year-old since he was eight years old!

“I’ve known Chris since he was eight years old,” she told Phillip and Holly. “He was my little helper on radio.”

She then continued, saying: “In the 1980s up in Leeds, I had a kids request show.

“And I had a little letter from a child at age eight, saying can I come and help you and get the music from the music library, the records.”

“Chris Moyles, aged eight, used to help me every Saturday, yeah. His first time in radio,” she said.

Chris used to help Carol on the radio, aged just eight (Credit: ITV)

Carol talks about Chris Moyles

Holly couldn’t believe what she was hearing.

“No way! Oh, that’s really cute!” she cried.

Carol then expressed her fear that Chris is coming across as “aggressive” in the jungle.

“Chris, I don’t think is coming across as well as he’d hoped he might have, I don’t think,” she said.

“I think he’s coming across as quite aggressive which I don’t think he is… I like Chris but he does look really scared in this he really does,” she continued.

Holly, however, argued that his “aggressiveness” might be down to his dry sense of humour.

“I think it is that,” Carol agreed.

Carol came under fire from viewers today (Credit: ITV)

Elsewhere on the show, Carol was less than complimentary about Matt Hancock.

During the discussion, Carol said that she “rages” when she sees Matt on TV.

“But I know other people think differently,” she said.

The trio then discussed a TikTok account – titled @matt.hancock.daddy – which is run by a fan of the Tory MP.

“There’s a little bit of sick in my throat when I think about that,” Carol said of the suggestion that Matt may be a heartthrob.

“Can we move on? Each to their own, but no.”

Viewers weren’t happy with some of the things Carol said about Matt on the show today.

“Carol Vorderman, this Matt bashing is totally out of order,” one said.

