This Morning today (October 17) saw Alison Hammond host alongside Dermot O’Leary.

The pair welcomed chef Clodagh McKenna to the show and chatted with The Chase star Mark Labbett, with viewers commenting that he looked like he’d just rolled out of bed.

Alison’s outfit today caused viewers to ask if she’d done the same, commenting that she looked like she’d come to work in her pyjamas.

Alison Hammond wore a green silk top and trousers today, with some This Morning viewers saying it looked like she was wearing pyjamas (Credit: ITV)

This Morning today: Alison Hammond’s outfit raises eyebrows

Alison appeared alongside Dermot at the top of the show in a matching green satin top and wide-leg trousers.

Her stylist revealed she was wearing an outfit by Live Unlimited London.

The green floral satin tie neck relaxed blouse comes in sizes 12-28 and costs £59.

The wide-leg trousers, meanwhile, cost £69.

It’s fair to say some This Morning viewers weren’t convinced over the outfit, though, with some complaining that it looked as if she’s come to work in her pyjamas.

“Blimey, Alison is in her PJs today?” asked one.

“Couldn’t Alison be bothered to get out of her PJs?” asked another.

“Did Alison just jump straight out of bed and come in her pyjamas?” said another viewer.

Alison’s fans loved her look, and so did co-host Dermot (Credit: Instagram)

‘Are they your actual pyjamas?’

Co-host Dermot was clearly thinking the same thing as he commented on Alison’s “jim jams” at the top of the show.

“I love these, little jim jams,” he said, asking Alison if he could have a feel.

“They’re like outside pyjamas, you know when you don’t want to get changed, well that’s how I feel today,” she explained.

They’re like outside pyjamas, you know when you don’t want to get changed, well that’s how I feel today.

“Are they your actual pyjamas?” Dermot asked.

“No, they’re like posh pyjamas. These are the sort of pyjamas you wear out and about,” Alison said.

She then added: “These are the sort of pyjamas I really would’t wear in bed, I like cotton.”

Cheeky Dermot admitted: “I go commando!’

This Morning today: Alison Hammond ‘looking fine’

Some viewers were a fan of Alison’s look.

“Alison the icon wearing PJs – I love her,” said one.

Another commented: “Alison Hammond looking fine this morning.”

“Alison looks beautiful on #ThisMorning,” another declared.

‘More Alison and Dermot please!’

And it wasn’t just the presenter’s looks viewers at home were going crazy about today – they also praise the This Morning star’s hosting skills.

“Can we please have more Alison and Dermot on our screens. Watching these two is pure TV gold,” said one.

The pair are in all week, Dermot confirmed today, with Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield taking time off over the school half-term.

“Holly and Phil on holiday AGAIN?!” slammed one viewer.

“Holly and Phil have only been back about a month and now they’re off again,” stated another.

Read more: This Morning viewers in hysterics over ‘hungover’ Josie Gibson’s behaviour

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.