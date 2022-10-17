The Chase star Mark Labbett appeared on This Morning today (October 17) to promote his new book.

Chatting to hosts Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary, Mark reflected on his career as a Chaser, before taking on the presenters in a quick-fire quiz.

However, far from chatting about his book, social media was awash with comments and concerns about his appearance.

Concerned fans expressed fears for The Chase star Mark Labbett after his appearance on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

The Chase star Mark Labbett’s weight loss

Mark – AKA The Beast on the ITV gameshow – has been open about his weight loss.

He’s lost a staggering amount of weight, more than 10 stone, in fact.

And, last year, he revealed a secret weapon that helped him do it.

Mark revealed that he enlisted the help of a personal trainer – his golden retriever Baloo.

He said: “I was walking him around the fields, taking me places… I think he’s helped a lot, simply because I’m doing more activity.”

This Morning fans’ fears

However, some This Morning fans today expressed fears for Mark as he appeared on the show.

One said: “I think he looks unwell.”

Another added: “Gosh he looks ill, he has lost his spark.”

A third said: “It is possible to lose too much weight, some people just don’t suit being that slim. It’s not just his weight though, he looks unwell, hopefully he isn’t.”

“The Beast is now The Bones,” said another.

“Is Mark homeless?!” another said, alluding to his disheveled appearance.

“Looks like he’s just crawled out of bed to be honest,” said another.

Mark chatted to Alison and Dermot on This Morning today (Credit: ITV)

Mark’s Covid battle

“He had Covid and was quite ill with it… lost a lot of weight,” another explained of Mark’s battle with the virus.

Reflecting on the virus, Mark has previously said: “I basically didn’t eat for two weeks but since then the weight has continued to drop off because I have continued to eat sensibly. I knew I had to.

“I am still losing weight and beginning to notice the difference in photos which, I can assure you, are not ­Photoshopped!”

‘He looks sensational’

However, others were full of praise over his appearance on This Morning.

One fan said: “Mark Labbett looks incredible after dropping off the weight. Watching his interview, he seems like such a lovely man.”

Another added: “Wow!! Good on Mark, he looks sensational.”

Doctors issue warning over The Chase star Mark Labbett’s weight

The Chase star Mark said he was prompted to lose weight after a warning from his doctor and a diabetes diagnosis.

He previously told the Loose Women: “I’m on a high protein diet, so eating an awful lot of meat and lean meat.

“As much as I love chips and other carbs, I’m having quite a bit less than I used to.

“And it’s sort of became a virtuous cycle, I’m not feeling that hungry, so you eat less, so you lose weight, so you’re not as hungry.”

