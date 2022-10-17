This Morning viewers furious with Holly and Phillip again with fresh complaint

This Morning viewers were not impressed today (October 17) as Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were replaced on the show.

Many of those watching at home made the same complaint about the ITV daytime series’ regular hosts on Twitter.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary took over presenting duties for Monday’s episode from Holly and Phillip instead.

But there was some confusion among some social media users about Phil and Holly’s absences, concerning the date.

This Morning today

Viewers were left wondering about where Holly and Phil could be in the early stages of today’s show.

Dermot – who usually co-stars alongside Alison on Fridays – indicated he and his presenting partner will be filling in “all week”.

And within short order Twitter users concluded the series regulars were taking a break.

Indeed, many claimed that Phillip and Holly are on their holidays again.

What This Morning viewers said about Holly and Phil today

“#ThisMorning Holly and Phil on holiday AGAIN?” one viewer tweeted incredulously as they watched the episode’s opening moments.

They went on to note they felt frustrated with how regularly it feels like the hosts are not on screen.

Holly and Phillip have been known to take several weeks off over the summer, with other relief presenters covering.

However, this seems to have annoyed that same original poster.

They went on to complain: “It winds me up how they get so much time off though!”

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby are thought to be on holiday (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

‘Off again!’

Elsewhere, as others tuned in, more viewers passed comment on the show’s biggest stars not being on the box.

“Phil and Holly off again! #ThisMorning,” echoed another person.

Holly and Phil have only been back about a month and now they’re off again.

And someone else claimed: “Holly and Phil have only been back about a month and now they’re off again… #ThisMorning.”

Furthermore, others pondered the reason Phillip and Holly aren’t about could be linked to school terms.

‘Is it half term?’

Holly is a mum-of-three children, but Phillip’s two daughters are not of school age.

“Is it half term? Are Holly and Phil off? #ThisMorning,” one tweeter posted.

Another speculated: “It must be half term, no Phil & Holly #ThisMorning.”

Viewers also pointed out it isn’t half term for many schools in England this week.

Furthermore, Scottish schools may have broken up, but it is believed only private schools aren’t in for the next few days when it comes to other parts of the UK.

This led to some cheeky viewers suggesting Holly and Phillip may be ‘getting ahead’ with their half term breaks.

Additionally, others likened such a situation to the ‘queue-gate’ saga where the pair were accused of ‘jumping the line’ at the Queen‘s lying-in-state.

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

