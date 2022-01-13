This Morning star Holly Willoughby supports Alison Hammond as she marks late mum’s death anniversary

Holly Willoughby has rushed to support This Morning co-star Alison Hammond on the second anniversary of her mum’s death.

The 46-year-old presenter sadly lost her beloved mum following a battle with lung and liver cancer.

Taking to Instagram today (January 13), Alison opened up on her grief alongside a touching photo of Maria.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

Holly Willoughby supports This Morning co-star Alison Hammond

Captioning the post, Alison penned: “Mummy Two years today you left me and the pain has never left my heart.

“I love and Miss you sooo much. I hear and feel you all the time.”

She sweetly added: “My Angel Maria.”

Sending huge love to you

Alison’s celebrity pals rushed to show their support in the comments.

Holly Willoughby, 40, wrote: “Ah Alison… sending huge love to you.”

Gemma Atkinson added: “Ahh Alison… sending lots of love.”

Holly Willoughby showed her support to This Morning co-host Alison Hammond (Credit: ITV)

In addition, Kate Lawler shared: “What a beautiful picture of your Mumma. She will be so proud of all you have accomplished since she passed darling.”

This Morning chef Clodagh McKenna commented: “Sending lots of love.”

Brenda Edwards posted: “Sending nuff love beautiful lady.”

Read more: This Morning fans all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby’s dress today

It comes after Alison recently opened up about spending Christmas without her mum.

Since she died, the star and her family have been seeking out “new traditions” in a bid to fill the hole Maria left.

Last year, Alison told the Mirror: “We always play board games so that’s a bit of a thing and a tradition we always do as a family.

Alison lost her mum following a battle with lung and liver cancer (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“I always go to my sister’s on Boxing Day and I used to go to my mum’s on Christmas Eve but it’s the second Christmas without her so it’s a bit weird, and we’re just trying to find new traditions really.”

Read more: Holly Willoughby issued warning by dog expert over new puppy Bailey

The presenter also teared up about her mum during an emotional interview with Joey Essex on This Morning last year.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.