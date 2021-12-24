Alison Hammond has opened up about spending Christmas without her mum.

The beloved This Morning presenter sadly lost her mother, Maria, last year.

Maria passed away after battling liver and lung cancer.

Since she died, Alison and her family have been seeking out “new traditions” in a bid to fill the hole their mum left.

Alison, 46, admits that family occasions such as Christmas are still “weird” without her mother there with them.

Alison Hammond on Christmas without her mum

She told the Mirror: “We always play board games so that’s a bit of a thing and a tradition we always do as a family.

“I always go to my sister’s on Boxing Day and I used to go to my mum’s on Christmas Eve but it’s the second Christmas without her so it’s a bit weird, and we’re just trying to find new traditions really.”

Alison’s mum used to be a major party of her Christmas celebrations. In 2019, she revealed that her mum would wake up at 2am to start cooking for the big day.

Meanwhile, the This Morning icon says that Christmas is one of her favourite times of the year.

She added to the Mirror: “Being with my family. Christmas dinner is a big thing. Putting the turkey in at 5am because I like to slow cook. One o’clock dinner. Chilling out. Hot mince pies with ice cream on.”

Last week, Alison told This Morning viewers that she would be spending Christmas Day with her ITV co-star Josie Gibson this year.

“Josie’s coming if you want to come over,” she told co-host Dermot O’Leary. “Maybe about six in total, hopefully, fingers crossed government. Hopefully yes, six.”

The This Morning Christmas special will air on ITV, tomorrow, from 10am.

