This Morning fans all saying the same thing about Holly Willoughby’s dress today

This Morning fans can’t get enough of Holly Willoughby’s dress today (January 13).

The ITV star regular impresses fans with her fashion choices, and today is no different.

Every morning, Holly posts a snap of her ensemble before the show begins to reveal what she’ll be wearing.

Holly Willoughby regularly shows off her This Morning outfit on Instagram (Credit: Splashnews.com)

What dress is Holly Willoughby wearing today?

In her latest post, Holly showed off her figure in a brown midi dress from online fashion retailer Rixo.

The outfit comes in at £245, and fans were loving it.

However, many of Holly’s followers ended up spotting the same thing.

The ITV presenter’s outfit resembled a dress that Hollywood star Julia Roberts wore in rom-com classic, Pretty Woman.

Fans rushed to share their opinions, with one saying: “Beautiful #prettywoman vibes!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Another said: “This pretty woman dress will always be a classic!”

“A Pretty Woman moment here,” gushed a third impressed follower.

While a fourth added: “Just like Julia Roberts!”

Meanwhile, earlier this week, Holly opened up about her fears of reaching menopause.

Holly Willoughby recently had a frank conversation about her fears of getting older (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

Read more: Holly Willoughby issued warning by dog expert over new puppy Bailey

In a frank conversation on This Morning, Lisa Snowden and menopause specialist Dr Louise Newson discussed the topic.

“I am sitting here like a sponge,” she said. “This is my next phase of life, this is coming to me and I want to go into this without being fearful.

“I think the best way of doing that is to listen to other women, hear the stories, educate myself and learn. So I want to hear your story and what your symptoms were.”

She added: “I think this is a really important conversation that we are just going to begin today and that we are absolutely going to continue.”

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.