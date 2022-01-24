This Morning viewers fume at Rochelle Humes over ‘irritating’ habit

This Morning viewers were left seriously irritated with Rochelle Humes during today’s show (Monday, January 24)… again!

Viewers took to Twitter to complain about the fact that Rochelle kept saying “Mmm, yeah” whenever guests were talking!

Rochelle’s habit on This Morning

Rochelle’s habit got on viewers’ nerves (Credit: ITV)

It’s probably safe to say that Rochelle’s stint co-hosting This Morning hasn’t gone down very well with many viewers.

In fact, some viewers have been calling for co-host Josie Gibson to replace Rochelle.

In the absence of Holly Willoughby, who’s off filming a new show with Lee Mack, 32-year-old Rochelle has been co-hosting the show alongside Phillip Schofield.

Rochelle is expected to co-host the show again until Thursday this week. Holly is expected to return next Monday (January 31).

After today’s show, it seems like those who aren’t fans of Rochelle have something else to complain about now.

Rochelle’s new habit of going “Mmm, yeah” whenever guests were talking quickly got under the skin of some viewers.

Plenty took to Twitter to slam the ex-The Saturdays singer.

What did This Morning viewers say about Rochelle?

Rochelle hasn’t been a hit with some viewers (Credit: ITV)

It didn’t take long before viewers started slating Rochelle on Twitter today.

“Please, please can someone tell Rochelle to stop saying ‘Mmmm, yeah’ etc when guests are talking and stop repeating Phil, so irritating,” one viewer tweeted.

“If Rochelle goes ‘Mmmm’ one more time,” one viewer grumbled. They posted a gif with “internally screaming” written on it to accompany their tweet.

“Does Rochelle have to constantly make noises or talk for no reason,” a third viewer wrote. “Come back Holly!!!”

“Rochelle’s only role on #ThisMorning is to go ‘mmmm’ or ‘wow’ every once in a while to remind viewers she’s still there,” another tweeted.

Not everyone was against Rochelle though! Some viewers were happy to see her hosting the show again – sort of.

“Where is Queen Holly Willoughby these days? Rochelle Humes is great but Willoughby has better banter with Phillip Schofield,” one said.

Viewers slam the show again

Holly is set to return to the show on Monday (Credit: ITV)

Today hasn’t been the first time that viewers have complained about Rochelle hosting the show recently.

The 32-year-old came under some criticism last week too, with many viewers not warming to her at all.

On Thursday, fans even took matters into their own hands and begged Holly to come back via the comment section of her Instagram.

“Come back on This Morning, it’s boring without you,” one viewer commented.

“When are you coming back on This Morning? We miss you and it’s going a bit crazy without you!” another said.

Viewers were also unhappy on Friday (January 21) when they saw what fan favourite Josie was doing. Rather than co-hosting the show, Josie was dressed as a dog, dancing in the streets of Birmingham, hosting the competition segment.

Viewers were divided. Some said that “Josie is better than this”, whilst others found the star “hilarious”.