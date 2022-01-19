Rochelle Humes divided This Morning viewers as she hosted alongside Phillip Schofield on the show today (January 19).

The presenter, 32, is currently stepping in for Holly Willoughby on the ITV programme.

However, some viewers have appeared to take issue with Rochelle‘s presenting style.

This Morning viewers have taken issue with a couple of Rochelle Humes’ on-screen habits (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on This Morning

According to a number of viewers, Rochelle has a habit of laughing her way through the show.

And many have picked up on her finding Phil particularly funny.

Commenting on Rochelle’s presenting, one tweeted: “We can see why Phil likes working with Rochelle. She laughs at his stupid jokes. #ThisMorning.”

Another added: “Rochelle we all know you kiss the ground Phil walks on so you don’t need to laugh/agree with EVERYTHING he says/does #ThisMorning.”

A third said: “I’m trying to warm to Rochelle but can’t when she laughs at everything, even serious topics. It’s as if the lights are on but no one is at home #ThisMorning.”

A fourth shared: “All she does is over talk and laugh.”

Meanwhile, others appeared to take issue with some of Rochelle’s comments during the show.

Despite some criticism, Rochelle seems to be a huge hit with fans of the show.

The star also received plenty of praise from viewers whilst the programme aired today.

Rochelle finds co-host Phillip particularly funny (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle praised by viewers

Gushing over the star, one said: “@thismorning genuinely think @RochelleHumes is the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen.”

A second shared on Instagram: “You look amazing! You’re such an icon.”

In addition, a third wrote: “She’s so much better than the others!!”

Rochelle is set to host This Morning this week and next whilst Holly films a new TV show.

