Rochelle Humes on This Morning today
TV

Rochelle Humes divides This Morning fans with habit as she hosts with Phillip Schofield

Rochelle is currently standing in for Holly Willoughby

By Rebecca Calderwood

Rochelle Humes divided This Morning viewers as she hosted alongside Phillip Schofield on the show today (January 19).

The presenter, 32, is currently stepping in for Holly Willoughby on the ITV programme.

However, some viewers have appeared to take issue with Rochelle‘s presenting style.

Rochelle Humes laughing on This Morning
This Morning viewers have taken issue with a couple of Rochelle Humes’ on-screen habits (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle Humes on This Morning

According to a number of viewers, Rochelle has a habit of laughing her way through the show.

And many have picked up on her finding Phil particularly funny.

Commenting on Rochelle’s presenting, one tweeted: “We can see why Phil likes working with Rochelle. She laughs at his stupid jokes. #ThisMorning.”

Read more: This Morning fans issue plea to ITV over Josie Gibson’s role on the show

Another added: “Rochelle we all know you kiss the ground Phil walks on so you don’t need to laugh/agree with EVERYTHING he says/does #ThisMorning.”

A third said: “I’m trying to warm to Rochelle but can’t when she laughs at everything, even serious topics. It’s as if the lights are on but no one is at home #ThisMorning.”

A fourth shared: “All she does is over talk and laugh.”

Meanwhile, others appeared to take issue with some of Rochelle’s comments during the show.

“Is anyone else fed up of watching #Rochelle trying to co-host #ThisMorning? Her simpering noises of agreement do grate,” one said.

A second complained: “Honestly Rochelle I’m sorry but stfu humming and ahhhing legit making me wanna switch off #ThisMorning.”

All she does is over talk and laugh

Another tweeted: “Rochelle is always interrupting.”

Despite some criticism, Rochelle seems to be a huge hit with fans of the show.

The star also received plenty of praise from viewers whilst the programme aired today.

Rochelle Humes laughing on This Morning
Rochelle finds co-host Phillip particularly funny (Credit: ITV)

Rochelle praised by viewers

Gushing over the star, one said: “@thismorning genuinely think @RochelleHumes is the most beautiful person I’ve ever seen.”

A second shared on Instagram: “You look amazing! You’re such an icon.”

Read more: This Morning fans issue plea to ITV over Josie Gibson’s role on the show

In addition, a third wrote: “She’s so much better than the others!!”

Rochelle is set to host This Morning this week and next whilst Holly films a new TV show.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

the one show
Confused The One Show fans call out Neil Morrissey over ‘posh’ accent
ramisa the chase
The Chase fans outraged as contestant stuns Bradley Walsh with awkward exchange
Madeleine McCann news
Madeleine McCann update as ‘shocking evidence’ is found about suspect
Loose Women viewers were unimpressed with Coleen Nolan's boyfriend chat
Unimpressed Loose Women viewers all saying the same thing about Coleen Nolan’s boyfriend
Good Morning Britain host Richard Madeley on show today
GMB viewers demand change as Richard Madeley hosts
masked singer traffic cone
Russell Watson ‘ruins’ The Masked Singer as he ‘unmasks’ Traffic Cone