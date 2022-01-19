This Morning fans all made the same plea after watching Josie Gibson’s extreme sports segment on the show today (Wednesday, January 19).

This Morning fans were a little disappointed to see that Josie was nowhere near the studio today.

Instead, the 36-year-old star was instead halfway up a mountain Cumbria.

And it’s this that led viewers of the ITV daytime show to issue a plea to its makers.

Josie was sent up a mountain on This Morning earlier today (Credit: ITV)

What Josie do on This Morning today?

Josie’s challenge on This Morning today was to complete an “extreme version” of a via ferrata course.

Via ferrata, translated into English, means Iron Way. It refers to using metal rungs, ladders or permanently fixed safety wire as a means of crossing steep or tricky terrain, like mountains.

A justifiably terrified Josie then scaled a vertical cliff-face. She then had to tackle a 1,800ft-tall cargo net and an infinity bridge, which was 180m long.

The infinity bridge consisted of three wires – one to stand on, and two to hold onto.

As she ended the challenge, Josie revealed that she was starting to enjoy her “extreme adventures”.

Josie on the terrifying infinity bridge during her trial (Credit: ITV)

What did This Morning fans say?

Josie’s extreme adventure got a reaction on Twitter, but probably not the one the star was expecting.

Rather than being praised for her daredevil behavior, viewers were expressing disappointment that Josie wasn’t presenting today’s show instead.

In fact, they begged for Josie to replace temporary host Rochelle Humes, with many already fed up with the singer’s stint on the show.

“Damn, why couldn’t they have Josie in the studio and Rochelle up the mountain…” one fan tweeted.

“Is Josie not middle class enough to co-host any more? I’d rather have her on than Rochelle,” another said.

“I would prefer to see Josie in the studio,” a third wrote.

Rochelle is set to host for the next couple of weeks (Credit: ITV)

Fans want Josie Gibson to replace Rochelle

This isn’t the first time that fans of This Morning have called for Josie to replace Rochelle.

Rochelle is set to co-host This Morning with Phillip Schofield this week and next in Holly Willoughby‘s absence.

This news certainly hasn’t gone down well with viewers.

In fact, by the end of her first show co-hosting on Monday, fans were calling for Josie to replace Rochelle.

Former Saturday singer Rochelle does have some fans, however.

“Yay! I love when you’re on…” one viewer told the singer.

