This Morning viewers all made the same complaint about Josie Gibson‘s appearance on the show today (Friday, January 21).

Josie wasn’t anywhere near the studio today. She was in fact out in Birmingham, dressed as a dog, presenting the competition segment, much to fans’ disappointment.

Josie Gibson on This Morning

Josie’s outfit for today’s show was certainly different (Credit: ITV)

Fans of This Morning hoping for Josie, 36, to be presenting the show were left disappointed when they saw that it was Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond on the sofa today.

They were even more disappointed when they saw just what Josie was actually up to!

Dermot, Alison, and viewers were stunned to see Josie in a secret location (later revealed to be Birmingham) dressed as a dog!

Alison and Dermot couldn’t hide their smiles as Josie danced along to “Who Let The Dogs Out?” in the middle of the street.

“This Morning let the dog out!” an energetic Josie sang.

“I’ve been allowed out today on my walkies to surprise somebody on their Labra-door-step,” she continued as Alison laughed.

“Let’s hope I’m barking up the right tree!” she said, before revealing she was going to be giving someone the opportunity to win £1,000.

“Let’s also hope that they get that furry tail ending,” she quipped.

How did fans react?

Dermot’s face is all of us watching this (Credit: ITV)

Fans were not happy that Josie wasn’t hosting today’s show. Many took to Twitter to moan about how This Morning had Josie on the streets dressed as a dog rather than on the sofa next to Dermot.

“I know that you probably pay her very well #ThisMorning but can you stop making Josie look and act like an utter [bleep] please,” one viewer tweeted. “She is better than that, she should have been next to Phil this week tbh.”

“I see they’re making Josie a laughing stock again, poor girl,” another viewer wrote.

“I think Josie should be swapped with Alison,” a third said.

“Josie has proved she’s better than this [bleep],” another unimpressed viewer tweeted.

However, others found the segment amusing.

One said: “Love Josie, some of the costumes This Morning have put her in is hilarious.”

Another laughed: “Someone give Josie her own show! She’s hilarious! Makes me laugh every time she’s on the screen.”

This Morning fans want more of Josie Gibson hosting

“Josie has proved she’s better than this,” one viewer said (Credit: ITV)

This isn’t the first time that This Morning fans have moaned about Josie’s lack of hosting opportunities.

In Holly Willoughby‘s absence, Rochelle Humes has been co-presenting the show alongside Phillip Schofield. It’s safe to say that not many people have warmed to Rochelle or her stint on the show.

Complaints about Josie not hosting the show happened again on Wednesday (January 19). Rather than being warm and dry in the ITV studios, Josie was halfway up a mountain in Cumbria on one of her extreme adventures.

Viewers were not happy, with some even wishing that Josie and Rochelle could swap places.

“Damn, why couldn’t they have Josie in the studio and Rochelle up the mountain,” one viewer fumed at the time.

“I would prefer to see Josie in the studio,” another said.

Fans of Josie will be gutted to learn that the 36-year-old isn’t hosting the show next week either. Rochelle will be back on the sofa with Phillip on Monday through to Thursday. Holly Willoughby is set to be back on Monday, January 31.

