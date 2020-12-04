This Morning presenters Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford have had quite a few weeks recently.

The married presenting pair were axed from their Friday morning presenting slot.

And now close friend Gloria Hunniford has said the couple are “struggling to understand” the decision.

Eamonn and Ruth on This Morning (Credit: ITV)

What did Gloria say about This Morning presenters Eamonn and Ruth?

Speaking to the Mirror, 80-year-old Loose Women star Gloria said: “That one was very hard to understand – I don’t fully understand the reasons behind it.

“I’ve talked to Eamonn since, and he’s clearly disappointed. I think they find it very difficult to understand why the change.

“There are a lot of lovely new young presenters coming in, which is good. They’re trying to cater for every age group.”

What did Eamonn say about his This Morning axe?

When they lost their Friday morning presenting slot, Eammon, 61, and Ruth, 60, issued a statement.

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary will take over.

In a tweet, Eamonn said it’s not goodbye but “au revoir”.

“It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January,” he said after ITV confirmed the news.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years. Have a Ball you two!

“It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.”

Alison has received abuse (Credit: ITV)

How is Alison handling things?

The move hasn’t gone down well with everyone.

After receiving online abuse, reports claim that Alison, 45, is having ‘duty of care’ meetings with ITV.

“Alison is a tough cookie, but the vitriol from some so-called fans of This Morning has been impossible for her to ignore,” a source told The Sun.

“She was given advice on how to stay strong mentally and prepared for what to expect after the announcement.”

