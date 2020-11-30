This Morning has announced Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford will be replaced by Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary on Fridays.

The pair will share hosting duties with Holly Willoughby, Phillip Schofield, Eamonn and Ruth.

Alison and Dermot will present the daytime show every Friday while Eamonn and Ruth will continue to host during key holidays.

Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond will host This Morning on Fridays (Credit: ITV)

What did Alison and Dermot say about joining the main This Morning presenting family?

Alison said: “I never dreamt that when I first joined This Morning – initially for a few months – that I would still be there 19 years later.

“I genuinely care about the show and the viewers who watch, so it’s a huge privilege and honour to be hosting a show I adore so much.”

She added: “I’m just really excited to be doing even more of what I love alongside the lovely Dermot.”

Eamonn and Ruth will continue to host the show during holidays (Credit: ITV)

What did Dermot say about joining This Morning?

Meanwhile, Dermot added: “I’m deeply thrilled and honoured to be joining the This Morning team next year.

“We have huge shoes to fill and we are well aware what a privilege it is to be stepping into them.

“Above all, we want to have fun and for you to be able to kick your weekend off with a smile, especially given the year we’ve all had.

“So I’m delighted to be co-hosting with the living embodiment of sunshine on a rainy day. I can’t wait to get started.”

Alison said she’s thrilled to be joining the show’s main presenting family (Credit: ITV)

What has Eamonn and Ruth said?

Eamonn and Ruth sent a message to Alison and Dermot on their Twitter accounts after the news was announced on Monday.

It read: “It’s a changing of the guard on Fridays from January.

“We hope you make Alison and Dermot as welcome as you’ve made us over the years.

“Have a Ball you two! It’s not Goodbye from us, it’s simply Au Revoir until the next half term.

Managing Director, ITV Daytime, Emma Gormley said: “We are delighted that Alison and Dermot will be joining the main presenting family on This Morning.

“Alison has provided some of the most memorable moments on the show in recent times.

“And teamed up with the brilliant Dermot we think they are a great pairing in addition to our fabulous presenting line-up of Phillip and Holly and Eamonn and Ruth.”

Dermot will join the show in January (Credit: ITV)

Alison and Dermot will host This Morning on Fridays from January 8, 2021.

It comes after reports claimed the pair would be replacing Eamonn and Ruth on the show.

Sources alleged that husband and wife duo Eamonn and Ruth were “upset” and “furious” by the decision.

Dermot later addressed the rumours during an interview on Ireland AM.

He said: “It is always tricky when there are colleagues and friends involved.

“There’s nothing confirmed yet, but you know, we enjoyed doing the summer, so we’d like to do more.

“But at the same time, you don’t want to tread on anyone’s toes or treat anyone badly, so you’re always sort of caught between a rock and a hard place on that sort of stuff.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

