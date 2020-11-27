Alison Hammond has candidly said that she isn’t friends with all of her co-presenters on This Morning.

This comes amid an alleged ‘row’ between Alison, 46, and her co-star Ruth Langsford, 60.

In a new interview, Alison admitted that she’s not close to everyone, and she keeps it strictly professional with many of her co-stars.

Speaking to The Sun, the telly star said: “We’re not on top of each other, do you know what I mean.”

Before continuing: “But literally when we finish everyone wants to go home to their families and see them.

“We’ve got it just right I think.”

However, she did say that the exception seems to be Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield.

The pair really do seem to be great pals both on and off screen.

In fact, they even go on holiday together.

For over a week now, there have been rumours that Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary shall be replacing Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes on This Morning.

And just as this news broke, Ruth appeared to take a jab at reality stars in an interview.

Speaking to the Mirror Notebook she said: “We’ve put the work in. We didn’t do a reality show and get an overnight job on the telly. We’ve come up through the ranks.”

Meanwhile Alison of course shot to fame when she competed in Big Brother on Channel 4 back in 2002.

However, Ruth’s spokesperson insisted that she wasn’t taking aim at anyone in particular.

And certainly no her This Morning co-stars.

Speaking to the Mail Online, her representative said: “The comments from Ruth were made as a general observation in an interview conducted more than six weeks ago, about the industry and different routes into the business.

“Ruth was simply illustrating a point that whereas some presenters launch their careers by being on other TV programmes first, her and Eamonn’s experience and career paths had taken a different and more traditional path.

“This wasn’t directed at anyone in particular – indeed she has always been supportive of a number of her professional colleagues and friends who have taken this route.”



But just yesterday, Alison herself appeared to wade into the ‘row’ with a rather telling cryptic post.

Addressing her Instagram followers, she shared a saying that urged people to not put others down, but rather lift them up.

The quote read: “Strong people don’t put others down. They lift them up.”

