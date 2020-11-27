Emma Kenny, This Morning star and TV psychologist, has provoked fury on social media due to her views on coronavirus restrictions.

A number of Twitter users slammed the regular daytime TV guest over her plans for December.

Emma told the Prime Minister, the Health Sectary and her 63,000 followers she intends to “decline” upcoming Tier restrictions.

The presenter claimed authorities “have no evidence to base [the restrictions] on”.

Minutes later, Emma added that she intends to “have parties” in tweets posted last night (Thursday, November 26).

She wrote: “I’m going to have parties, see my friends, invite EVERYONE around!

This is dangerous.

“I’m going to visit elderly neighbours and take cake. I’m not wearing a mask and I’m going to do what as a human I was born to do… socialise.”

While her tweets received some support from lockdown sceptics, many observers were outraged by Emma’s claims.

Both tweets appear to have been deleted.

Twitter users outraged by Emma Kenny tweets

“Where do you even start with this? A nuclear bomb of dangerous ignorance neatly packaged into 280 characters,” one Twitter user commented about her second tweet.

Someone else tweeted: “I’m going to postpone parties and protect people. I am going to talk to my neighbours at a distance and help where I can.

“I’m buying from small businesses. I am wearing a mask. I’m going to do the humane thing and sacrifice my privilege for a bit.”

And a third person claimed: “It’s beyond irresponsible for someone in a position where she can influence others to openly, and happily, broadcast such dangerous messages.”

Viewers complain to This Morning on Twitter

Several social media users also tagged in ITV’s This Morning Twitter account with their reactions.

“This is dangerous @thismorning,” claimed one critic.

“How can @ITV @thismorning associate themselves with someone who spreads such dangerous rhetoric?” tweeted another.

A third person wrote to the show’s account: “Do you think it’s right that one of your team advocates breaking government health restrictions?”

Another person insisted: “@thismorning I hope that @emmakennytv is not going to be on your programme anymore. Her rhetoric is dangerous at best.”

“I think @emmakennytv needs to spend some time seeing what’s going on in hospitals around the country,” contributed yet another person. “In the meantime her @ITV@thismorning contract should be terminated for being so irresponsible.”

And another person concluded: “I hope I never see you on @thismorning again.”

ED! contacted This Morning and reps for Emma Kenny for comment.

