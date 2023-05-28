This Morning ‘tarnished beyond repair’ amid claims ITV boss is looking to ‘axe’ it

This Morning is reportedly facing the axe and is “tarnished beyond repair” in the wake of the Phillip Schofield drama.

On Friday (May 26) the former national treasure made a shocking statement where he admitted to an “unwise but not illegal” affair with a young ITV employee.

And now, a source has claimed several of the show’s behind-the-scenes staff have been left scrambling for their jobs. However, ITV has hit back at the claims, insisting the show isn’t in jeopardy.

Phillip Schofield admitted to having an affair (Credit: ITV)

This Morning to be ‘axed’ after Phillip Schofield drama?

In a lengthy statement, Phillip said: “I did have a consensual on-off relationship with a younger male colleague at This Morning. Whilst I met the man when he was a teenager and was asked to help him to get into television, it was only after he started to work on the show that it became more than just a friendship. That relationship was unwise, but not illegal. It is now over.”

Phillip, who also apologised for lying to colleagues and loved ones, has stepped down from all ITV commitments. And it’s fair to say that after the shock news, chaos soon followed.

This Morning ‘tarnished behind repair’

The 61-year-old host, who stepped down from This Morning after 21 years last week, has now cut all ties with ITV. Eamonn Holmes has also accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics, and Holly Willoughby has declared she is “hurt”.

And the drama and revelations seem to not be slowing down anytime soon. So much so, that the hit ITV show is allegedly now a “[bleep]ing nightmare” behind the scenes and could be getting the axe – along with several of its staff.

This Morning is apparently ‘tarnished beyond repair’ (Credit: ITV)

‘Things have gone too far’

According to reports, ITV chief e­xecutive Carolyn McCall’s job could be under threat. As well as that of Philip’s close friend and This Morning editor Martin Frizell. Head of Daytime Emma Gormley and director of ­television Kevin Lygo’s jobs are also up in the air too, allegedly.

A top source told the Mirror: “The reality is things have gone too far. The show and the brand are tarnished beyond repair. No one is going to want to appear on it and Carolyn is looking to axe it. Her job could also be on the rocks. Behind the scenes, it’s being said that it is a [bleep]ing nightmare.”

An ITV spokesperson told Entertainment Daily: “As we said on the record yesterday, This Morning is not under review and there’s no plans for the show to be axed. This Morning will return as normal tomorrow.”

