This Morning presenter ‘has prepared resignation letter’ over Schofield scandal

This Morning is in chaos. (There’s an understatement). Following the revelation that Phillip Schofield had an ‘unwise relationship’ with a young colleague, scandal is dripping off the once golden-child show.

Schofield has cut all ties (/had them cut) with ITV, Eamonn Holmes has accused four senior bosses at the network of knowing about their presenter’s antics, and Holly Willoughby has declared she is ‘hurt’.

This Morning presenters are allegedly considering jumping ship over the Schofield scandal (Credit: ITV)

This Morning ‘in tatters’

Judging by social media, This Morning viewers are pretty appalled with the whole affair. And many think something stinks.

Apparently so concerned with the public’s perception, ITV issued a second statement yesterday addressing speculation that execs were aware of Schofield’s ‘activities’ for a good while.

It claimed that bosses had indeed investigated rumours of a relationship, but they found no evidence beyond hearsay.

Meanwhile, viewers gunned for Holly Willoughby, either convinced that she must have known about the affair, or disgusted that she would stab her best friend in the back, regardless of his misdemeanours.

Holly Willoughby claims Phillip Schofield’s “lie” to her was “hurtful” (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

By teatime, Holly (or her ‘people’) had decided she could no longer keep her counsel on the scandal and she uploaded a brief Instagram story statement.

The 42-year-old wrote: “It’s taken time to process yesterday’s news. When reports of this relationship first surfaced, I asked Phil directly if this was true and was told it was not.

“It’s been very hurtful to now find out that this was a lie.”

With that Holly has gone back to her break until June 5, while This Morning metaphorically burns.

More losses at This Morning?

While ITV is publicly suggesting it’s business as usual on the show, with a host of This Morning regulars set to rotate duties alongside Holly, reports are emerging of a deeply unhappy ship.

The Sun on Sunday claims that one show favourite is so irate they drafted their resignation statement as news of Schofield’s ‘deceitful’ affair became public.

Bosses are apparently extremely concerned that its presenters will eschew their massive pay packets and abandon the tarnished outfit.

This Morning is going to look different from now on, but who will be hosting it? (Credit: ITV)

This Morning regulars to abandon toxic ship?

A source told the tabloid: “The future of the show is hanging by a thread and the presenting talent are unsure of their next move – they’re deciding whether to leap from a sinking ship.

“The whole This Morning senior team is in complete damage-limitation mode worrying about the presenters who might walk away.

“Phillip no doubt thinks he has tried to do the right thing but the overwhelming feeling on set is that procedures need to be put in place to ensure the same mistakes never happen again.

“Some presenters feel the saga has left too much toxicity around the show, it can’t survive and they’re considering their future.”

