Lorraine Kelly and Phillip Schofield looking scared
This Morning host Phillip Schofield stunned as Lorraine Kelly makes risqué throuple joke

Cheeky!

By Robert Emlyn Slater

This Morning host Phillip Schofield was left stunned today (Wednesday, January 11) as Lorraine Kelly made a risqué joke about him and Holly Willoughby.

The Scottish host joked that she was in a “throuple” with him and Holly, leaving the This Morning star stunned.

Lorraine smiling as she speaks to Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on video link
Lorraine spoke to Holly and Phillip today (Credit: ITV)

This Morning star Phillip Schofield stunned by Lorraine

At the end of today’s edition of Lorraine, the Scottish host went live to This Morning.

Together, Phillip and Holly teased what was coming up on their show today.

During their promo for This Morning, Holly and Phillip revealed that they would be speaking to a “throuple” on today’s show.

“And it’s the new relationship buzzword, but would you join a throuple?” Phillip said as he promoted the show.

“We meet the three people who say they’re very much in love with one another so that’s in a bit.”

It was at this point that Lorraine made her rather risqué joke.

Lorraine, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby laughing
Phillip was left stunned by Lorraine’s joke (Credit: ITV)

Lorraine’s risqué joke

As Phillip stopped talking, Lorraine said: “Well look, there’s the three of us already!

“We are a throuple!”

Holly seemed to be all for it as she joked: “We’re a throuple, love it! Come on over Lorraine!”

We are a throuple!

Phillip, meanwhile, was struggling a little to be enthusiastic about the idea.

“I’m trying to figure that one out!” he laughed.

Later on, Phillip confessed that he was still processing what Lorraine had said to him. However, he refused to repeat it.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby on This Morning
Viewers had enough yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Viewers switch off This Morning

Yesterday saw Prince Harry’s new book, Spare, release.

As a result, its content – as well as the Duke of Sussex himself – were the subject of discussion on This Morning.

However, if Holly and Phillip were expecting every single viewer to be on board with the discussion, they were sadly mistaken.

Viewers declared that they had had enough, with some going so far as to simply switch off.

“Phil and Holly continue the endless talk about Harry’s interviews and books. #enough,” one viewer tweeted.

“Had enough of #thismorning five minutes in,” another wrote.

“Please can we move on from this story? Enough is enough,” a third moaned.

