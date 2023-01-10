This Morning sparks backlash over Gok Wan segment amid cost of living crisis

This Morning today saw the show spark backlash over a segment that saw Gok Wan promote a competition from abroad.

Viewers were furious that Gok had jetted off abroad to film a short competition segment, with many branding it tone-deaf amid the cost of living crisis.

Gok Wan was in Mauritius today (Credit: ITV)

Gok Wan segment on This Morning today

Today’s edition of This Morning saw Gok appear to promote one of the show’s competitions.

However, the 48-year-old didn’t appear in the studio to talk about it.

Instead, he appeared via video link from the island of Mauritius in the Indian Ocean.

“Paradise has happened again,” Gok said as he walked along the beach. “It’s 27 degrees, it’s so stunning here on Sugar Beach, Sun Resorts. Look how stunning it is.”

“Blue skies, gorgeous cliffs, sea, the sand is really white, yeah a tiny bit of rain but we’re not going to let that spoil our trip,” he contiinued.

He then told viewers how they could be in with the chance of winning £100,000 by entering the competition.

The segment came under fire (Credit: ITV)

Gok Wan segment slammed on This Morning today

As expected, the segment featuring Gok abroad didn’t go down well with viewers.

Many took issue with the fact that This Morning is flying its stars off abroad to film short competition segments when there’s a cost of living crisis going on.

“#ThisMorning are getting worse… Why do they need to spend all that cash to make a presenter talk to the viewers from there? Just show a picture. I don’t need to see Gok on a beach to know I can go on a beach or women eating grapes in a hot tub to know I can do that too…,” one viewer tweeted.

I don’t need to see Gok on a beach to know I can go on a beach.

“If #thismorning really cared about the public, why not find some deserving families and send them off on holiday instead of sending your friends for a jolly holiday pretending to do segments there,” another fan of the ITV show said.

“So after Martin Lewis giving out cost of living advice, here’s Gok in Mauritius and two [people] on a luxury trip to the Alps. Have a word with yourselves,” a third wrote.

Camilla appeared on the show yesterday (Credit: ITV)

Camilla Tominey slammed

This isn’t the first time this week This Morning has courted controversry.

Just yesterday, Camilla Tominey’s appearance on the show sparked backlash from viewers.

Camilla was on the show to discuss Prince Harry‘s new book and interview – and her opinions were less than positive about the Duke.

“Having Camilla on yet again is vile. She is biased. Please stop having her on,” one viewer tweeted at the time.

“Camilla Tominey spreading her hate again and #ThisMorning allowing it as usual,” another wrote.

However, some fans were enjoying Camilla’s swiping at Harry.

“I love it when Camilla is on,” one fan said.

