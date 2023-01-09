Phillip Schofield calls out This Morning co-star after X-rated message is left in dressing room

Phillip Schofield has called out a This Morning co-star after an X-rated message was apparently left in his dressing room.

The ITV daytime host, 60, took to Instagram this afternoon (Tuesday January 9) to express himself as he returned to the show following his festive break.

Phil’s regular co-host Holly Willoughby was also back on the box for This Morning today, revealing new hair for 2023.

But another change at Phillip and Holly’s place of work that seemed to have taken place during their absence provoked him to respond on social media.

And Phillip’s comeback to the cheeky message left for him saw him accuse another fellow This Morning star.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby returned to This Morning today after their festive break (Credit: ITV)

Phillip Schofield returns to This Morning today

Among those to cover for Phillip and Holly over the past few weeks have been Josie Gibson, Craig Doyle, Dermot O’Leary, Alison Hammond and Andi Peters.

And it seems Phillip – most probably as a joke – reckons Dermot could be behind the little surprise left for the show’s regular presenters.

Phillip shared a snap showing a houseplant positioned in a particular way on a paper towel bearing a scribbled illustration.

And the proximity of that doodle underneath the cylindrical-ish body of the plant made it appear as if the two objects were connected.

For those that might not have immediately twigged what they were looking at, can you see what it is yet?

Is this your artwork in our dressing room?

Clearly tickled by the claimed discovery, Phillip added two laughing emojis to his suggestive Story caption.

It read: “@dermotoleary is this your artwork in our dressing room?”

Dermot is yet to respond on either Twitter or Instagram. Wonder if his reply, if there is one, might be a bit spiky?

How rude! (Credit: Instagram)

Fans react to Phil and Holly return to This Morning

Elsewhere on social media, viewers had a mixed reaction to Holly and Phillip being back on the job.

One Twitter user explained how a friend of theirs will be delighted to see them on the telly again.

“My elderly friend Mavis who is in her 90s will be very happy to see Holly and Phillip back,” they wrote.

“She watches This Morning every day. She mentions they’re missing from the show every time I visit lol. She’s a huge fan!”

But others indicated seeing Phillip and Holly again was their cue to reach for the remote control.

Dermot O’Leary was accused – but was he really behind the X-rated message, as Phil claimed? (Credit: This Morning YouTube)

“Over to Jeremy Vine it is until Friday,” one person claimed.

Meanwhile someone else similarly huffed: “Time to turn off then.”

‘Turning off’ was also the reaction of many viewers as a guest ranted about Prince Harry today, too.

Viewers blasted Camilla Tominey for ‘spreading hate’, with one reflecting: “Have stopped watching this show, enough of the constant bashing of Harry and Meghan and Camilla spouting her bile.”

This Morning airs on ITV, weekdays, from 10am.

