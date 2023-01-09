Holly Willoughby has revealed her new hair as she made her return to This Morning today.

Last year, the presenter wowed fans when she opted for a longer hairstyle rather than her usual blonde bob.

However, now, Holly has chopped her locks off with the help of her son Chester and is back to her shorter ‘do.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Holly Willoughby hair

On Sunday (January 8), Holly took to Instagram to share a video of her son Chester, eight, cutting a small part of her hair off.

She said: “Chester decided it was time… When your eight year old gets hold of the scissors…”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Holly showcased her new hair and fans were loving it.

She posted a snap of her outfit for This Morning today as she made her return.

Holly returned to This Morning today with shorter hair (Credit: ITV)

Holly outfit today

The star wore a floral mini dress from LK Bennett with a pair of nude heels.

However, it was Holly’s shorter hair which grabbed the attention of her fans.

Holly wrote alongside the image: “Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Fans couldn’t get over Holly‘s new hair as one gushed: “Thank god you’ve got rid of that long hair. You look at your best now!”

Holly had longer hair last year (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Lovely new hair and HNY. Thank God you’re back! I was starting to have withdrawal symptoms!”

Someone else commented: “Oh now that’s just lovely! Happy new hair.”

Good morning and happy new hair!

A fourth added: “Beautiful! Much prefer the shorter hair, love it!!!”

Last night, many of Holly’s fans branded her “brave” for letting Chester chop some of her hair.

One person said: “Wow you’re brave!! Can we see an after pic please!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Holly Willoughby (@hollywilloughby)

Another wrote: “You’re very brave, looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”

Holly returned to This Morning today with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Read more: Holly Willoughby makes confession about ‘challenge’ with children

The pair have been off since mid-December, when they broke up for Christmas and New Year.

Over the festive period and new year, there have been many stand-in hosts on the daytime show including Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, Andi Peters and Dermot O’Leary.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX.

Do you like Holly’s new hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.