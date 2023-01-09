Holly Willoughby with shorter hair on This Morning today
Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby reveals new hair as she makes return to This Morning

The bob is back!

By Rebecca Carter
| Updated:

Holly Willoughby has revealed her new hair as she made her return to This Morning today.

Last year, the presenter wowed fans when she opted for a longer hairstyle rather than her usual blonde bob.

However, now, Holly has chopped her locks off with the help of her son Chester and is back to her shorter ‘do.

Holly Willoughby hair

On Sunday (January 8), Holly took to Instagram to share a video of her son Chester, eight, cutting a small part of her hair off.

She said: “Chester decided it was time… When your eight year old gets hold of the scissors…”

Meanwhile, on Monday, Holly showcased her new hair and fans were loving it.

She posted a snap of her outfit for This Morning today as she made her return.

Holly Willoughby, with new hair, on This Morning with Phillip Schofield
Holly returned to This Morning today with shorter hair (Credit: ITV)

Holly outfit today

The star wore a floral mini dress from LK Bennett with a pair of nude heels.

However, it was Holly’s shorter hair which grabbed the attention of her fans.

Holly wrote alongside the image: “Good morning and happy new hair! Can’t wait to catch up and see you on @thismorning at 10am…”

Fans couldn’t get over Holly‘s new hair as one gushed: “Thank god you’ve got rid of that long hair. You look at your best now!”

Holly Willoughby with longer hair on This Morning
Holly had longer hair last year (Credit: ITV)

Another wrote: “Lovely new hair and HNY. Thank God you’re back! I was starting to have withdrawal symptoms!”

Someone else commented: “Oh now that’s just lovely! Happy new hair.”

Good morning and happy new hair!

A fourth added: “Beautiful! Much prefer the shorter hair, love it!!!”

Last night, many of Holly’s fans branded her “brave” for letting Chester chop some of her hair.

One person said: “Wow you’re brave!! Can we see an after pic please!”

Another wrote: “You’re very brave, looking forward to seeing how it turns out.”

Holly returned to This Morning today with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Read more: Holly Willoughby makes confession about ‘challenge’ with children 

The pair have been off since mid-December, when they broke up for Christmas and New Year.

Over the festive period and new year, there have been many stand-in hosts on the daytime show including Josie Gibson, Alison Hammond, Andi Peters and Dermot O’Leary.

This Morning airs on weekdays from 10am on ITV1 and ITVX. 

YouTube video player

Do you like Holly’s new hair? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know. 

Related Topics

Hair Holly Willoughby This Morning

Trending Articles

Eamonn Holmes on GB News
Eamonn Holmes issues sad health update as he finally returns to GB News today
Lee Ryan leaving an event looking upset
Lee Ryan ‘to appear in court this week on race charge following arrest’
Two Coronation Street characters looking shocked
‘Terrible’ Coronation Street ‘comedy’ episodes leave fans threatening to boycott the show
Coronation Street's Gemma is looking deflated, Jacob is looking frightened and Summer is looking shocked
Coronation Street is not on tonight, so when will the soap air this week?
I'm a Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas at a party
I’m A Celebrity star Scarlette Douglas declares ‘I’ll never dim my light for anyone again’ following love split
Prince Harry speaks during ITV interview, Prince William looks back over his shoulder
Prince Harry: The Interview: The most shocking revelations and allegations